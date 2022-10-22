Jack Kennedy produced the well backed 5/6 favourite to lead at the last and he hit the line hard, two-and-three-quarter lengths clear of his old rival who just got the better of Bella Scintilla in the battle for the forecast spot.

The winner of three of his four starts over timber last season (although disqualified after dead-heating with the reopposing Knight Salute at Aintree), Gordon Elliott's charge went strongly through the contest.

The winning trainer said: “We were looking forward to a bit of improvement coming over here and we thought it was a nice race to start him off in. Jack gave him a lovely ride and it worked out well. He won well and has got a lot stronger since last year. I loved the way he put his head down and galloped to the line. I’m very happy.

“He is a nice horse. We are going to dream for a while (of the Champion Hurdle), but it is a hot division and he is going to have to keep improving. We will go to Down Royal for the WKD in two weeks and on to Christmas, all being well, from there. He’ll be trained like a Champion Hurdle horse, but it is a very, very hot division and he’s going to have to improve, but if you’re not in, you can’t win.”

“If you look at the way he jumps his hurdles, he is going to be a chaser down the road – he’s one to look forward to. We bought him at the Horses In Training Sale last year and he’s getting stronger every day. There’s a big Flat handicap in him as well, you know? I would imagine we will keep him over timber this season. He is way stronger than he was last season. With those juveniles, that is what you want – a bit of scope. If he keeps going the way he is going, we’ll be happy.”

MIlton Harris offered no excuses in defeat for Knight Salute.

He said: “Nature of the beast, isn’t it? It is sport. There’ll be another day. I wouldn’t shy away from him again. He ran a good race. I’d love to offer an excuse, but I don’t have one. He hasn’t let us down.”