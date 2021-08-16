My Drogo duly opened his account over fences at the second attempt in the bearrene.com Novices' Chase at Cheltenham.

Dan Skelton’s charge was a Grade One-winning novice hurdler last season and looked set to strike on his chasing debut here last month only to fall two out in the now infamous match with Gin And Lime. Sent off the 2/9 favourite here, it was clear the danger was the fences, and having raced keenly behind leader Torn And Frayed he was in front jumping the water. He gave supporters a scare when reaching for the very next fence, an open ditch, and took off a long way from the last, but pulled clear to win - with plenty in hand - by seven lengths from the early pace-setter. Paddy Power and Betfair cut him to 7/1 from 8s for the Turners Novices' Chase (formerly the Marsh) back here in March, Sky Bet are unchanged at the same price.

“It is a sigh of relief to get him round,” Dan Skelton admitted afterwards. “He made a couple of what I wouldn’t call mistakes, but brave errors. The two that he didn’t get perfectly, he was a long way off them and he stays committed, which I’m happy about, because you don’t want them changing their mind. “Harry was happy with him. We’re all relieved it’s over and we’ve got one out of the way. He’s hacked up in the end and he’s obviously very good. Visually it’s not silky, but it doesn’t have to be – it’s the result that counts. “I know you’d love to see him being silky and smooth, but that is not in this horse’s nature. He’s a little bit of a fidget and a little bit of a horse on the edge – he’s been like that all his life.” My Drogo could return to Cheltenham next month before the Festival in March, with Skelton keen to give his charge further experience.