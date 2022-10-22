A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Cheltenham were Willie Mullins was among the winners.

Dads the Lad for Mullins The Willie Mullins-trained Dads Lad (7/2) picked up a fourth win from his last five outings when staying on well to win the 888Sport Handicap Chase. The son of Eliot is a versatile type, picking up wins on the Flat as well as over both hurdles and fences during his career. Patrick Mullins was representing his father Willie while wearing a protective boot over his right leg and he revealed that he felt that the Grand Annual could prove to be an ideal target for him at the Festival. He said: “I thought it was a ‘Ruby ride’ from Brian (Hayes), he rode him with loads of confidence and got everything right. It’s brilliant for the boys who own him and we might have to look at the Grand Annual for him maybe. “I left the instructions to Brian, he knows the horse so I said ride him as you find him and he’s a very good rider. That’s his first winner at Cheltenham but it won’t be his last, he’s been a very big part of our team for the last couple of years and I just thought that the ride won it to be honest.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“Today was kind of the plan and he’s not really a middle of winter horse, so maybe we’ll give him a break. I think he’s very well in over hurdles and there’s a big hurdles in him somewhere. I strained my ankle in the Pardubice but I’m fine, I’m just being dramatic! It’s great for the sympathy votes though!” That victory proved to be a first at Cheltenham for the winning jockey Brian Hayes, who said: “That was brilliant. Fair play to Willie and Patrick Mullins as they had him spot on for today after a summer of running in Ireland. “I was always trying to conserve and the ground is actually patchy enough towards the inside – I was trying to stay off the cut up ground from yesterday and Willie and Patrick said to stay wide. “He kept bringing me into the race with his jumping and it was only his fourth run over fences. Two miles around here is quick and all go but in fairness to him he is very intelligent and uses his brain.” Meanwhile, Liam Culliman, representing the owners Whitegrass Racing Syndicate, added: “It’s our second ever runner at Cheltenham, the last one ran during the pandemic so this is our first time being here as owners. We bought the horse exactly a year ago and that was his sixth win, so it’s been top-class. “There’s 20 of us and most of us are in the Midlands of Ireland and it’s a dream come true to have a winner here. It doesn’t matter whether it’s March or October, this is a dream for us.” Birthday winner for McLernon Richie McLernon admitted that riding a winner on his 36th birthday made him “feel 21 again” after striking on the Neil Mulholland-trained Lord Accord (15/2) on day two of The Showcase. The seven-year-old arrived for the 888Sport Is Made To Play Handicap Chase fit after a pipe opener over hurdles at Worcester last month and he built on a promising novice campaign last term with a likeable display here, putting his rivals to the sword courtesy of a perfect round of jumping to score by four and a half lengths. It was a performance which delighted McLernon, who feels there could be more to come yet from the son of Yeats. He said: “That was very nice and he jumped superbly, everything just went to plan. Fair play to Neil as he had him right. I was just concentrating on my own lad throughout to be honest and he was in a great rhythm. He never lost momentum so I was very happy with him.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“He’s not had many goes and he’s still only filling his frame, so he could be a nice horse to go forward with. I am delighted for the owners Lynne and Angus Maclennan as they are very nice people and I’m thrilled to get a winner on my birthday! That winner made me feel like I was 21 for sure!” Meanwhile, the winning trainer suggested next month’s Coral Gold Cup at Newbury as a possible target for his charge. He added: He's a nice staying chaser and it helped having the recent run under his belt. “He does jump and stay so it is races like the Coral Gold Cup that you should be aiming for and having a look at. This horse wouldn't want it too soft which is why Newbury might suit him. We'll run him wherever the ground is nice.” Shearer on target for Nicholls The opening race was the 888Sport Novices' Hurdle over three miles, which saw the Paul Nicholls-trained Shearer (10/3) follow up a recent win at Worcester. The son of Flemensfirth was named after the footballing superstar by Blackburn Rovers fan and owner Max McNeill and he impressed with his ability to hit the back of the net here, battling to the line well to win by a length and a half after jumping the final flight behind the runner-up Twig. And Nicholls admitted after the race he may now change his plans with Shearer, who was originally pencilled in for novice chasing this term. He said: “That was a delight to win two with him - he’s improved a bit and strengthened up so it’s just the job. He had sore shins last year which were playing up all the time but he’s got over that and he’s a much better horse now.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“I was fairly confident going to the last as he usually keeps a bit in the tank and Adrian was always going to arrive late. He’s won three of his last four now so he’s getting there, the horse was always just a bit mature and he’s needed the time he’s had – hopefully he can keep on improving. “We always thought a lot of him when he started off as a baby and Max (McNeill, owner) wanted to call a good one Shearer. Touch wood it’s gone okay so far! We were going to go chasing with him but he’s a novice over hurdles until 1st December so we might look to a hurdle race and put chasing back for a while, there’s no hurry.” First may head straight to Festival Shoot First (9/4 favourite) may be put away until the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle Final at the Festival after a cosy success in the qualifier. Charles Byrnes watched with pride as his son, 7lb claimer Philip, powered to success on the horse’s third outing in a handicap. Byrnes said: “The rain just came in time. He likes a slight bit of ease in the ground. He travelled unreal and jumped brilliant all through the race. He got there a bit soon. The final would look the obvious route and that will probably get him in. It’s Philip’s first time riding here, so it is a bit of a dream.” He added: “I’d imagine we will put him away and you probably won’t see him again until March.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Energy in frame for March return Chemical Energy could also be put away until the Festival after his victory in the Jim Wilson Memorial Novices’ Chase saw him slashed to 12/1 from 50s by Paddy Power for the National Hunt Chase. Trainer Gordon Elliott, who was completing a double along with jockey Davy Russell, said: “He has done it well. Davy said he pulled him wide for a bit of better because he hated the ground on the inside. He just needs good ground. “The National Hunt Chase is the type of race he will be going for. He probably won’t have run now until then. He wants better ground, you couldn’t knock his performance, but he is ground-dependent.”