Cheltenham Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays for every race from Saturday's meeting at Cheltenham.

Cromwell thrilled with Porter win Gavin Cromwell was pleased to see the ‘engine is still there’ inside dual Stayers’ Hurdle winner Flooring Porter, who made an instant impact on his first start over fences in the William Hill Lengthen Your Odds Novices’ Chase. While not quite receiving the rapturous reception he received for his two Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle triumphs at the 2021 and 2022 Cheltenham Festivals the popular eight-year-old was still given a warm welcome back to what has been a happy hunting ground following his latest success. Partnered by Keith Donoghue for the first time the easy to back 6/4 favourite sat in second during the early stages of the extended three-mile contest before assuming his customary front running role after the seventh fence. Once in command the gelded son of Yeats never looked in any danger of defeat after looking assured at the majority of fences under a confident looking Donoghue. Although Broadway Boy, one of two runners in the race for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, attempted to throw down a big challenge on the run to the last it was not to be as Flooring Porter quickened clear, having jumped the final fence well, to score by an eased down two and a half lengths.

Cromwell said: “I’m delighted. He jumped really well, apart from the few ditches. First time over fences, and to do it from the front, it was a good performance. I know on ratings he was a good bit above the others in the race, but you still have to be happy with the way he has jumped. He did everything right and won well. “He is a high profile horse, and maybe not as high profile as he was, but there is always added pressure. He is very dear to us all and it is always nervous times. We briefly spoke about it (going chasing) at the back end of last season, and we did give him a jump before he went out and here we are. “I thought he could so that, but I’m just delighted that he has done it. He went to the top of the hill very well which is great to see the engine is still there. It was a case of seeing how we get on today and then we will map a course. He will have to step up plenty, but obviously has the scope to with his hurdle rating. “I don’t see why not (that he couldn’t match his hurdle form). He is not a very big horse, but he doesn’t jump like a small horse. He has plenty of scope and jumps really well. He is a little bit limited in the fact he is much better going left handed so that is always an option (to come back here again).” Nicholls delight as Blueking reigns Paul Nicholls watched on with delight as his early season plan with Blueking D’Oroux added his name to an impressive roll of honour after making his return to action a triumphant one in the Masterson Holdings Hurdle. The son of Jeu St Eloi added his name to a list of previous winners of the two-mile contest which included dual Grand National winner Tiger Roll, who won the 2014 renewal and multiple Grade One winner Dodging Bullets, won the 2012 edition of the race. Having been transformed by a mid season wind operation last campaign the Johnny de la Hey four-year-old took another step forward since having his breathing issues sorted when sweeping to the front of the £40,000 in almost effortless fashion on the run around the home turn. Although Jilaijone emerged a lively threat on the run to the last Blueking D’Oroux confirmed his superiority over the field when bounding on up the run in before crossing the line two lengths clear of the David Pipe-trained representative.

Nicholls said: “He only went off that price as they backed Gary’s (Moore horse Spirit D’Aunou). He is a nice horse. I’m thrilled with that. On ratings he was entitled to win and we had him ready for today. He has improved so much for last season’s wind operation, as he was a disaster at the start of last season. He had improved at home since last season. A few of ours have been needing a run, but the ones we have targeted at races like Rubaud and Captain Teague have all won and he had been targeted for today. That was a proper job. “He has an entry in the Greatwood Hurdle, and he will have an entry in the nice race at Ascot before Christmas and he will have an entry in the Betfair Hurdle after Christmas. “The Greatwood Hurdle would have to be under serious consideration now. If not Johnny (de la Hey) likes having runners at Ascot so we could wait and take him there. He has won at Ascot before and he stays well. You want a good horse to stay in those big handicaps. I’m thrilled with him.” The victory also provided winning jockey Harry Cobden with his 50th success of the campaign. And following the win he hinted that Blueking D’Oroux should return to the track for the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle on November 19th. Cobden said: “If he was going to any good he had to win that today as simple as that. He travelled well and jumped well. He did everything right.

Last time I rode him he only did half a mile. They have managed to sort the problems out at home and he progressed massively last season. If he is the horse we thought he was he had to win that race. Hopefully we will bring him back in three weeks (for the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle).” Birthday double for de Bromhead Henry de Bromhead received the perfect 51st birthday present on the racetrack after Dancing On My Own secured a tenacious success in the opening Epic Value At William Hill Handicap Chase. No stranger to tasting victory at the Home of Jump Racing, the Grand National and Gold Cup-winning trainer celebrated more glory at a place he has enjoyed some of the finest moments of his career thanks to the nine-year-old’s battling victory in the hands of Rachael Blackmore. Racing front throughout the two mile contest the gelded son of Milan, who struck gold in last season’s Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase at Aintree, found himself locked in a battle with favourite, and long-time leader, Haddex Des Obeaux on the run to the last. However, the complexion of the race changed after Haddex Des Obeaux parted company with Jamie Moore at the last leaving Dancing My Own with a healthy advantage on the final climb to the line.

Although the staying on Triple Trade attempted to mount a challenge in the closing strides he could not quite get on terms with Dancing On My Own prevailing by two lengths. De Bromhead said of the 14-1 winner: “He is some horse, and he is such a warrior. Rachael was brilliant on him, and he has toughed it out well to win with near top weight. I’m delighted for the Sean and Bernardine Mulryan (owners). “He was good at Aintree in the spring, but to do that today off the weight he was carrying was very impressive. I think he ran well in fairness behind Easy Game at Listowel. He is a super horse and we are absolutely delighted.” With Dancing On My Own scoring off a mark of 151 the Irish handler hinted that a step up to Grade Two company for a tilt at the Shloer Chase at the track on November 19th could be on the agenda. De Bromhead added: “We will see what we do next but he could come back here for the Shloer Chase, although that is reading like a very good race. He probably has a preference for going left-handed though. We will see what we do next as today was the plan so we will enjoy that. He was brilliant and we are delighted. It always helps having a winner on your birthday.” Party at The Strand There is likely to be a big party back at the The Strand Inn over in Dunmore East when connections of Whacker Clan arrive home after the tenacious gelding turned his syndicate’s dream of having a Cheltenham winner into reality in the Epic Jumps Season At William Hill Handicap Chase. Owned by a syndicate made of 39 family members the seven-year-old pulled out all the stops in the three mile one furlong contest to secure a victory connections described as one that has made their year. Having been out in front from the flag fall the son of Westerner looked set to be collared by eventual runner-up Twig, who moved up onto his shoulders after the final fence having worked his way quietly into contention. However, it was not to be as the 12-1 chance found more when required under Darragh O’Keeffe before taking victory by three lengths to give triumphant trainer de Bromhead his second success on the card.

Louise Foyle, of the Whacker’s Clan Syndicate, said: “We’ve been coming here for years and to come here and own a horse by all our family, is great. Our uncle John Halley brought the horse from Tipperary in honour of our grandmother who was nicknamed whacker. There is 12 of us here today but in total there are 31 grandchildren and eight uncles and aunts. We all love racing, and we love a party. It has made our year to have a winner at Cheltenham. We could not be happier. “Our family business is The Stand Inn in Dunmore East. Henry is our local trainer and a good family friend so we wouldn’t give the horse to anyone but him. He ran at Tramore, and won in Tramore. It was not a super hot race so we didn’t expect too much here in a Class Two. We didn’t have our hopes super high but he has given us some hope and joy egging him on. “One hundred per cent this is our biggest success. That is dream to come back here for the Festival but we will wait to see what Henry says as he is the boss.” Looking further along the line de Bromhead earmarked the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase back at the Cheltenham Festival as a possible target. De Bromhead added: “That was brilliant, and I’m delighted with that. He is really hardy, and it was a super ride from Darragh (O’Keeffe) and he stays really well. He gave him a brilliant ride and he was able to slow it up all the way around. He was super on him. “I kind of felt once we got over the last we would stay, but whether he would stay well enough who knows, but he really battled then in fairness to him. He doesn’t do much in front. “He is just progressing in fairness to him. He is a hardy fellow. It is great he has shown form around here and there is a chance he might get into a Kim Muir in time. He has been busy so we will back off him fairly soon.” Hyland sparks Festival dream Syndicate organiser David Sumpter was left fighting back the tears after finally celebrating his first ever Cheltenham success in 35 years of trying following the victory of Hyland in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle. The Turgeon gelding booked his name on trainer Nicky Henderson’s team sheet for the Cheltenham Festival in March after backing up his comeback success at Warwick 23 days ago stepped back up in trip to three miles. Having patiently worked his way into contention the 9/1 chance moved on past long time leader Flight Deck after jumping the last before holding last time out Kelso winner Judicial Law at bay by two lengths.

Sumpter said: “I’ve been running syndicates since 1988. Everybody wants Cheltenham winners, and I’ve had lots of winners over the years and believe it or not that was my 99th, but to get one here is great. He will be back for the Festival. I’m overwhelmed by the whole thing. It was getting too soft as he likes top of the ground, but he handled it superbly. That was just great.” Although the Cheltenham Festival is still more than four months away Seven Barrows handler Henderson admitted he is now likely to work back from the Pertemps Final which he was introduced at 25.1 for by Paddy Power. Henderson said: “They have cut it back (the Pertemps Final) to only four qualifiers so he has got himself qualified and he will turn up for the Final whatever happens. We were going to jump fences, but I suspect we will put that on hold. He was very good at Warwick, but this is a different kettle of fish and I thought he wanted top of the ground. He does stay, and he stays and jumps. Once you have qualified for it, you might as well go for it and he will get in.” Tenacious win for Butch Butch might have tested the nerves of his joint owner Max McNeill but showed the heart of lion when valiantly rallying back in the closing strides to secure a second success of the campaign in the William Hill Epic Weekend Free Bet Novices’ Hurdle. Having appeared to appreciate the step up to an extended three miles at Southwell on his most recent start the Olly Murphy-trained six-year-old once again showed his appetite for a stamina test when adding to that victory under a determined Sean Bowen. Setting his own fractions out in front the 3/1 chance kicked again rounding the home turn to hold a slender advantage on jumping the last, however despite holding a lead on the run in the race was far from over. As 9/4 favourite Antrim Coast forged past inside the final furlong it looked as though Butch was going to have all his hard work undone, but with one final effort the Kayf Tara gelding found extra to get back almost on the line and score by a neck.

