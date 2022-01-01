Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's meeting at Cheltenham with Olly Murphy hoping that a plan comes together.

15.10 Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle (Grade 2) Brewin’Upastorm will take on six rivals in the Grade Two Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. Olly Murphy’s representative impressed on his seasonal reappearance at Aintree and the trainer is keen to see if he can replicate that form on his return to a track where he unseated Richard Johnson in the 2020 Arkle Chase. Murphy said: “He is in good form and this has been the plan for a long time, so trip, ground, track should all be A1 and I’m really looking forward to running him. “If he turns up in the same form as he did at Aintree, hopefully he will be bang there. “He is the form horse coming into the race and Guard Your Dreams is going up in trip, so I’m really looking forward to running him and it will be really interesting to see if he can back his Aintree run up. “He should definitely like the ground as he has won on heavy ground before.”



Heading the opposition is McFabulous, who locks horns again after being beaten five and a half lengths by Murphy’s horse in the National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell in February. McFabulous is making a belated seasonal bow and trainer Paul Nicholls is hopeful he can turn the tables with a pull at the weights. He said: “Brewin’Upastorm beat him at Fontwell in the spring, but we are 6lb better off for being beaten just over five lengths that day. “He had a little setback earlier in the season and that is why he is later coming out. “We got a feeling all last season he was struggling with his breathing, but he has had a breathing operation and that should help him a little bit. “Two and a half miles first time out should suit him well. He has had an away day and done everything nicely and he has jumped well. “He has never been a flashy work horse, but he has done loads of work and he is fit. He is always good fresh and we are hopeful of a good run.” In contrast, Guard Your Dreams will lack nothing for fitness, having had three runs this season, latterly landing the Grade Two International Hurdle over two miles and one furlong. Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies feels that going back up in trip “will hold no fears”, having started his campaign with victory over two and a half miles on the Old Course at Cheltenham. “He won there last time and enjoys the track,” said Twiston-Davies. “Hopefully he’ll win. “It’s obviously a lot trickier race, but we will do our best.”