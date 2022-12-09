His 2020 Champion Hurdle winner Epatante has already had one clash with stablemate Constitution Hill in the Fighting Fifth, where she proved no match for him, so rather than meet again Henderson has rerouted her here.

Fellow Seven Barrows inmate First Street won the Gerry Feilden last time out and takes a step up in class for this Grade Two contest.

“All in good form, very good form. They are both coming back within a fortnight of a run, so it is coming back a little bit quick and we are very happy with both them,” said Henderson.

“It is the obvious place to come if Constitution Hill is going to go to Kempton (for the Christmas Hurdle).

“It is a lovely race and a small field and we hope they both do themselves justice.”

Giving weight to all is Paul Nicholls’ Knappers Hill, who has won nine of his 12 races to date and produced a career-best last time out when winning the Elite Hurdle.