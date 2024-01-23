Cheltenham Saturday preview: Fugitif team lean towards Clarence House

Richard Hobson says there’s a “strong possibility” Fugitif will step up in class and drop in trip for Saturday’s My Pension Expert Clarence House Chase.
The nine-year-old has built up a strong record in handicap chases at Cheltenham in recent seasons, winning the Virgin Bet December Gold Cup there last month.
He’s also engaged in the Paddy Power Cheltenham Countdown Podcast Handicap Chase on the same card at the weekend but speaking on this week’s Get Stuck In programme the trainer said: “We’ll look at both races but the Clarence House is a strong possibility. I know it’s a step back in trip but he has won a couple of chases over two miles and isn’t lacking in pace. He probably wouldn’t have as hard a race as he possibly would under top weight in the handicap.
“We’ve got to be open to ideas with the Ryanair in mind six weeks after. He loves the track and if we could get placed in the Clarence House then why not? The prize money is very good, he’s the third highest-rated horse in the race and he’ll finish the race off strongly. If it’s a four or five runner race anything can happen.”
