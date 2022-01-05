Stage Star was trimmed by Paddy Power to 8/1 (from 20) for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle after powering to a six-and-a-half-length victory over West Balboa in the Challow Hurdle at Newbury last week.

Having taken his unbeaten run to three over hurdles, Nicholls felt that Stage Star could bypass Cheltenham and head to Aintree, saying: “I’m not afraid to wait for Aintree with him. The most exciting thing about this horse was when he started jumping fences last year, as Bravemansgame did, and hopefully we will follow the same route.”

However, Dan Downie, racing manager to the Owners Group partnership to whom the horse belongs, admits the door remains open.

He said: “It was a really good performance. He is very exciting. We obviously really always liked him, but they need to prove it on the track and we were delighted with his display at Newbury – he was very impressive.

“I think Paul wants to go down the Bravemansgame route with him. It looks like that and makes perfect sense.

“He has taken the race well and we are delighted with him. It will be a case of assessing and seeing what the entries are at Cheltenham.

“Paul has said he would not be keen to go to Cheltenham with him, unless he really felt he was going to be very competitive. We have to see what the Irish send, and so on.

“There is an outside possibility he will go there and he’ll have an entry, I’m sure.