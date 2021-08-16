Fergal O'Brien's fine start to the season continued as the locally based trainer saddled the first and third home in the NHS Vaccinating Heroes Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham.

O'Brien sent out the well backed Benny's Bridge to win this race in 2019 and Samba Dancer (10/3) repeated the trick, running on strongly to complete a hat-trick and deny top-weight Straw Fan Jack by just a head.

Stablemate Timberman finished with a flourish to take third.

Liam Harrison rode the winner and told ITV Racing: "It's an absolute dream to be working at Fergal's, I love every second there."