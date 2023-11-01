Cheltenham reaction: David Cleary on the Showcase Meeting

David Cleary was Timeform's man at the Showcase Meeting. Check out this thoughts on the key action.

I have a colleague who is obsessed with a website dedicated to displaying newspaper racecards from many years ago. So, I got a text earlier this month: 'This day 1974. Red Rum having second run of season, at Ayr (good/firm), Had run second at Perth (!) in Sept.' And then, a fortnight later, 49 years on, the Grand National winner reappears at Kelso. Worth at least half an exclamation mark. Corach Rambler might have been better suited by returning at Cheltenham rather than Kelso, which didn't suit him at all. His trainer Lucinda Russell was present on sponsor-related business in Gloucestershire, at the Showcase meeting, which is light years away from the low-key midweek fixture this used to be.

The headline act came in the penultimate race of the two days: Flooring Porter, the dual Stayers' Hurdle winner, made his chasing debut in a four-runner novice. He took to the new discipline well, his jumping pretty good in the main, and he had too much speed and class for his rivals once the race began in earnest. Flooring Porter's basic ability will probably get him quite a long way as a chaser, but I would still be doubtful that he'd reach the level he did as a hurdler. He doesn't have an obvious chaser's physique and he's had four full seasons over hurdles, which isn't usually a background of a top chaser. A more truly-run race might also place more strains on his jumping than Saturday's potter round did. How good is My Mate Mozzie? There was a similar story in the two-mile novice chase on the first day of the meeting. The Flat-bred My Mate Mozzie, who had finished third in the Galway Hurdle and fifth in the Irish Cesarewitch in the last three months, hacked up at odds on against three British-trained rivals. As a maiden, he was very much favoured by the weights and, as with Flooring Porter, the race didn't really put pressure on his jumping. My Mate Mozzie is another who doesn't have an obvious chaser's physique. The feature race on the Friday was the Sky Bet-sponsored Sharp Novices' Hurdle, a race previously run at the November meeting, the move part of the changes to the Jumps Pattern this season. In terms of attracting a more competitive field, the switch certainly worked, with eight runners lining up, all of them last-time-out winners. Six of them had won their only start over hurdles, which meant they hadn't had the chance to run to a particularly high level. The winner Lookaway was one of the exceptions. Winner of the Grade 2 bumper at the Grand National meeting in 2022, he'd not fired fully in three starts over hurdles last season, his stable out of sorts, but had won twice in the spring at the start of this. Lookaway looked to be carrying some condition, but he was clearly forward enough to do himself justice and he showed himself a useful novice in making all.

Taking The Reins - a BRAND NEW Sporting Life podcast in association with the PJA.

Lookaway's jumping was good in the main and after quickening off the home turn, he found plenty up the hill. He's entered in the Greatwood, and the way he won here suggests that might be a good option. Of Lookaway's opponents, Williethebuilder and the well-backed Toto Too were the pick on the looks. However, the former still looked in need of experience and would benefit from going right handed, while the latter looked short of pace at this level and would be worth stepping up in trip. Has Nicholls found another Greatwood ace? The conditions hurdle for four-year-olds, a race won last season by Pied Piper, this time lacked a runner that had made an impact in the top juvenile events in the spring. The clear form pick was Blueking d'Oroux, who had shown his form in competitive handicaps, but he was weak in the market in face of support for both Spirit d'Aunou – on a five-timer – and Bois Guillbert. As it happened, the market got this one wrong. Blueking d'Oroux could be called the winner a fair way out and looked in control as he kicked on into the straight, needing riding out on the run-in but never looking likely to be overhauled. With Jilaijone, on terms 20 lb worse than would have been the case in a handicap, finishing runner-up, Blueking d'Oroux clearly didn't need to run up to his best to prevail. However, it was a good prep run for a tilt at the Greatwood, a route followed, admittedly unsuccessfully, by the last two of Paul Nicholls' winners of this race. The rangy Bois Guillbert ran creditably in taking third, this perhaps the limit of his ability as a hurdler. However, he looks very much a chaser in appearance and the sooner he goes over fences the better. Spirit d'Aunou was a shade disappointing, given how well backed he was, his cause not helped by being overly keen when the pace was modest. (By the way, I ought to get extra for typing all these French names correctly) Spirit d'Aunou's stable hadn't had any joy either in the two-mile handicap chase half an hour earlier. The unexposed Haddex des Obeaux travelled as if ahead of his mark for a long way and most of his jumping was pretty good, that is until he fell at the last. He and the winner Dancing On My Own had had a private battle for much of the way and the outcome was still in the balance when Haddex des Obeaux went. Haddex des Obeaux was none the worse for his tumble and should gain compensation before long. Dancing On My Own, conceding three years to his rival, has built a good record in handicap chases in Britain and should continue to do so. Come on DJ - find the right song As another aside, Cheltenham have followed York's lead in playing, in their case, random pop tunes to accompany the winners back to the winner's enclosure. At least York put some thought into what tune they play (or at least do a Spotify search). When a horse with the name of an actual song wins, playing that tune might seem appropriate. Even if Dancing On My Own might not have the jolliest sentiments. Similar tricks were missed with Encanto Bruno and Idalko Bihoue, though a Breton pipe band is possibly not the vibe the marketing team are looking for.

The exciting Encanto Bruno