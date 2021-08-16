Sporting Life
Paul Nicholls and Dan Skelton - title rivals?
Dan Skelton - played down title talk

Cheltenham racing preview: Dan Skelton plays down title talk

By Sporting Life
12:14 · TUE November 09, 2021

Dan Skelton insists being crowned champion trainer this season is not on his mind ahead of a huge weekend at Cheltenham.

The Warwickshire handler was second to his former mentor Paul Nicholls last term and is once again in the mix as he prepares a number of his stable stars to run across three days at Prestbury Park.

Likely runners for the team include Protektorat, who is among the market principals for the featured Paddy Power Gold Cup on Saturday.

He is set to be joined by Third Time Lucki, who will be a short price to make it two from two over fences on Friday after making a huge impression at Cheltenham last month, and Grade One-winning hurdler My Drogo, who is due to debut over the larger obstacles the following afternoon.

Timeform Horses To Follow

Skelton admits he would love to be crowned champion one day, but he does not envisage it happening this term due to the firepower Nicholls has at his disposal.

Speaking on Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast, the trainer said: “I was chasing the title before I ever had my first runner really, because I’ve always wanted to do it. I don’t feel like this is the year. I genuinely feel like Paul has got the ace hand – massively.

’d love to be a challenger, but hand on heart, so much has to go in our favour – and realistically, things have to go against him, and they won’t because they’re too professional an outfit.

“Realistically, this year, I don’t think it’s a thing. I hope we finish second and that would show a bit of consistency after finishing second last year “This time next year it could be a different conversation, but I’m certainly not hung up on the trainers’ championship this year.”

