The Warwickshire handler was second to his former mentor Paul Nicholls last term and is once again in the mix as he prepares a number of his stable stars to run across three days at Prestbury Park.

Likely runners for the team include Protektorat, who is among the market principals for the featured Paddy Power Gold Cup on Saturday.

He is set to be joined by Third Time Lucki, who will be a short price to make it two from two over fences on Friday after making a huge impression at Cheltenham last month, and Grade One-winning hurdler My Drogo, who is due to debut over the larger obstacles the following afternoon.