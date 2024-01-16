Cheltenham preview: Ruby Walsh tips for Champion Chase

Ruby Walsh feels Gentleman De Mee represents value at 25/1 for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

He was speaking on the second episode of Paddy Power Media’s ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast ‘Cheltenham Countdown’ alongside host Tom Nugent and Rory Delargy. Saturday's Clarence House Chase at Ascot, weather permitting, will be a big pointer to the March showpiece with El Fabiolo and Jonbon squaring off for round three in their personal duel - and Walsh is in little doubt over who he would side with in that one.

"AT 33/1 SHE MAKES APPEAL" - Ruby Walsh | Cheltenham Countdown Ep 2 | Rory Delargy | Champion Chase

"He (El Fabiolo) looks to have the beating of Jonbon as a chaser, I know as a hurdler Jonbon beat El Fabiolo at Aintree, but they’re two very, very good horses. What’s the flaws in either of them – you could argue maybe jumping might be El Fabiolo’s one place where there’s room for improvement, more so than his ability or the way he gallops," he argued. "He does take the odd chance and he can get quite low so somewhere along the way that’s going to catch you out. You’re hoping it won’t be in the Clarence House or in the Champion Chase. You wouldn’t mind if it happened to be the Hilly Way some year, but somewhere along the way that’s going to catch him out, but he seems to be in great form. "I don’t think Jonbon showed up in the Arkle last year. I don’t think he attacked his fences or jumped. I just don’t think that was the real Jonbon that we saw in last year’s Arkle. We’ve watched him this year in the Schloer and the Tingle Creek and I think he’s been good in both races. El Fabiolo’s Hilly Way was fine and a good starting point. I think it’ll be a great race on Saturday if they both line up. It’s an interesting clash and I would be with El Fabiolo no doubt and I would expect Jonbon to give him more of a race than he did in the Arkle."