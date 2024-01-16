Cheltenham preview: Ruby Walsh tips for Champion Chase

Ruby Walsh feels Gentleman De Mee represents value at 25/1 for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.
He was speaking on the second episode of Paddy Power Media’s ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’ podcast ‘Cheltenham Countdown’ alongside host Tom Nugent and Rory Delargy.
Saturday's Clarence House Chase at Ascot, weather permitting, will be a big pointer to the March showpiece with El Fabiolo and Jonbon squaring off for round three in their personal duel - and Walsh is in little doubt over who he would side with in that one.
"He (El Fabiolo) looks to have the beating of Jonbon as a chaser, I know as a hurdler Jonbon beat El Fabiolo at Aintree, but they’re two very, very good horses. What’s the flaws in either of them – you could argue maybe jumping might be El Fabiolo’s one place where there’s room for improvement, more so than his ability or the way he gallops," he argued.
"He does take the odd chance and he can get quite low so somewhere along the way that’s going to catch you out. You’re hoping it won’t be in the Clarence House or in the Champion Chase. You wouldn’t mind if it happened to be the Hilly Way some year, but somewhere along the way that’s going to catch him out, but he seems to be in great form.
"I don’t think Jonbon showed up in the Arkle last year. I don’t think he attacked his fences or jumped. I just don’t think that was the real Jonbon that we saw in last year’s Arkle. We’ve watched him this year in the Schloer and the Tingle Creek and I think he’s been good in both races. El Fabiolo’s Hilly Way was fine and a good starting point. I think it’ll be a great race on Saturday if they both line up. It’s an interesting clash and I would be with El Fabiolo no doubt and I would expect Jonbon to give him more of a race than he did in the Arkle."
But what of the others in the Cheltenham race? The pundit feels Gentleman De Mee is the one who could emerge as the threat to the big two.
"Dinoblue was very good at Leopardstown at Christmas time when she beat Gentleman De Mee, but that was his first run of the season. I could see Gentleman De Mee improving a hell of a lot for that run. He showed last year that he needed a couple of runs to get up to top gear. He’s not a horse that has made Cheltenham in the past – he skipped it as a novice and went to Aintree where he won," Walsh added.
"He didn’t get there last year because he got injured, but if I was looking at one of the two, I would prefer Dinoblue in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase and I think at the odds now, with what could happen in the Clarence House, and when you weigh that result up, I think with 19 entries for this, can you see more than 8 runners in this race on the day? I can’t so you’re looking for the each-way angle there and I think at 25/1 Gentleman De Mee is a great each-way bet in this.
"I would expect Gentleman De Mee to have improved fitness wise for that run at Christmas and I wouldn’t be surprised if he overturned Dinoblue at the DRF and ends up third favourite in the Champion Chase on the day and at 25/1 first three betting now, that to me is ante post."
Champion Chase- Paddy Power bet: 5/6 El Fabiolo, 5/2 Jonbon, 14 Dinoblue, 20 Edwardstone, 25 Boothill, Captain Guinness, Ferny Hollow, Gentleman De Mee, 33 Editeur Du Gite, 40 Fil Dor, 50 Elixir De Nutz, Greaneteen, 66 Appreciate It, Nube Negra, 100 Amarillo Sky, Dysart Dynamo, Funambule Sivola, Maskada, Visionarian
