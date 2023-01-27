Patrick Mullins admits he was taken by surprise at how easily It’s For Me won at Navan last weekend.
Owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the five-year-old tanked to favouritism for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper with ten lengths win over Suttons Hill and speaking on this week’s Get Stuck In programme Mullins said: “He was very impressive. I thought he’d win but the way he did it surprised me. He’s not a big horse, not a particularly strong looking one, and wouldn’t really catch your eye walking around.
“His work has been fine, he does everything he’s asked to do, but he doesn’t flash at home like he did the last two furlongs at Navan.
“He was plenty keen the whole way, down the back I was a little worried, but he just dropped it turning out the back and filled his lungs there but he’s obviously much better on grass. His point-to-point win was impressive but he was 13/2 that day so wasn’t hugely fancied and is obviously just a better type on grass.”
The jockey will have first choice from the Mullins bumper batallion heading to Cheltenham and is in no rush to make his decision.
“This year nothing has come forward and put their hand up like Facile Vega last season and a few others have. It’s For Me probably put up the most impressive performances of any of ours but Westport Cove was very good as well,” he said.
“The Dublin Racing Festival will tell us a lot more too, we have five or six going there. Chosen Witness was one of the most impressive on track, but it was very heavy ground at Limerick and winning there is probably a level down from winning at Leopardstown. Again, his work at home isn’t as flashy as he looked on track so it’s not going to be simple and I’ll probably end up picking the wrong one!”
