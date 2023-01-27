Patrick Mullins admits he was taken by surprise at how easily It’s For Me won at Navan last weekend.

Owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the five-year-old tanked to favouritism for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper with ten lengths win over Suttons Hill and speaking on this week’s Get Stuck In programme Mullins said: “He was very impressive. I thought he’d win but the way he did it surprised me. He’s not a big horse, not a particularly strong looking one, and wouldn’t really catch your eye walking around. “His work has been fine, he does everything he’s asked to do, but he doesn’t flash at home like he did the last two furlongs at Navan. “He was plenty keen the whole way, down the back I was a little worried, but he just dropped it turning out the back and filled his lungs there but he’s obviously much better on grass. His point-to-point win was impressive but he was 13/2 that day so wasn’t hugely fancied and is obviously just a better type on grass.”

