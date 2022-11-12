Our columnist has a 40/1 fancy in the Paddy Power Gold Cup. Check out her full weekend preview.

Cheltenham’s November meeting is underway and thank goodness the rain has arrived, and trainers are happy to run those horses that rely on ground more akin to winter. Saturday’s feature race is the Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase and whilst 16 were declared, there’s already one non-runner, but despite that Sky Bet are paying 6 places, so I’m going to try and find something that can run into one of those places at a price. It’s not a surprise to see the Mouse Morris-trained French Dynamite top the market at 9/2. He’ll enjoy the fact that the ground isn’t bottomless and is a progressive chaser. Sam Thomas has his team forward and winning and Stolen Silver is one for the shortlist but at 6/1 doesn’t light my fire for an each way selection. Jamie Snowden’s team are also flying along, and Ga Law should have come on for his run over hurdles at Aintree last month. However, he had been off the track for 20 months prior to that and whilst the bounce factor isn’t scientifically proven, it is a thing, and that puts me off.

Paul Nicholls has been stealing the Saturday show this season so far and Il Ridoto will probably prove this sort of trip is what he wants now he’s had another summer to strengthen up. He’s only a five-year-old, so the future is bright for this French import. There will be many punters who like Coole Cody as he’s a regular here and won this race two years ago. At 12/1 he falls into the category of a horse that can run into a place but in order to win, he’ll have to have improved another 6lbs since his win in the Plate here at the Festival in March and at the age of 11 that looks unlikely. He’s a tough old boy though, but not for me this year. Other than when winning a bumper on his racecourse debut, Mister Fisher has generally needed his first run back, but he could run well and looks capable of winning a nice race over two-and-a-half miles if the ground isn’t too testing. I wouldn’t put you off Umbrigado at 14’s as he’s back down to a mark of 144 which is the same rating as when he won a nice race at Newbury 18 months ago. It’s not total madness to have an each way wager on Slate House at 40/1. He was a Grade One winner over fences three years ago and he could be competitive off his current rating given his stable are back in consistently good form now. The race after that is the Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle and we have a bit of assistance from Sky Bet who are offering money back as cash if your selection finished second, third or fourth. However, sometimes the obvious selection that leaps off the page shouldn’t be ignored, and I feel that’s the case here. Shearer is really starting to fulfil his potential this year having got over the sore shins that were inflicting him last season. He won a novice hurdle over this course and distance three weeks ago and is one of the most progressive horses in the field. He’s bred to make a chaser, which no doubt will be his job before too long, but the fact Paul Nicholls is sticking over hurdles suggests there’s wiggle room off his current mark. He'll do for me at 7/2.

"He's a good each way bet" | Paddy Power Gold Cup preview

On Sunday at Cheltenham, I’m looking forward to seeing Sporting Life Arkle star Edwardstone reappear in the Shloer Chase and he’s a short price to start his season with a win. However, much more competitive is the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle. The bookies will be quaking in their boots with Emmet Mullins responsible for ante-post favourite Thousand Tears and Uncle Willie sending Dads Lad over from Ireland again too. Emmet brought The Shunter over to win this race two years ago, but this horse has a very different profile to him. However, Thousand Tears has only run once for his new yard when finishing eight places behind winner Dads Lad in a flat maiden at Galway, and I expect there will be more improvement to come. Dads Lad has been in superb form since that win on the flat including winning a chase at Cheltenham last month off a mark of 135. He’s rated 117 over hurdles! Nicholls will be hoping to hold back the Irish challenge with Sonigino. This horse had apparently been struggling with his breathing, but that has been rectified now and he’s rewarded connections for their patience with two easy wins in Chepstow handicap hurdles. He barely came off the bridle for both those wins but he does have a slightly awkward head carriage and didn’t have to stick his neck out and battle. I find that horses that have suffered with breathing issues can carry their heads a bit high and it doesn’t stop him at all and there’s little doubt he hasn’t reached the ceiling of his ability. I Like To Move It was a close second in the Betfair Hurdle last season off a 4lbs lower mark and can go well fresh. Gin Coco lacks experience but did run well in a competitive handicap hurdle at Punchestown on his hurdle debut in the spring for Harry Fry. You can make a case for several of the runners, but I fear the Willie Mullins trained Dads Lad off his hurdle mark. He’s 5/1 second favourite to win with Sky Bet.