Our man at the track David Cleary with his observations from Festival Trials Day - where there were potentially Grand National clues too.

Those of us of a certain vintage have fond memories of a week in the second half of February spent going from Fontwell to Warwick to Wincanton and then two days at Kempton, meetings at which so many of the main contenders for the big prizes at the Cheltenham Festival were put through their paces. A sort of Trials week, though it wasn't marketed as such. These days nearly everything has moved to a weekend and the key Trial Days come earlier, if they come at all, with the chief British one, the late-January meeting at Cheltenham, universally referred to as such. Whether that's healthy in the long run is debatable. In any case, the latest staging was rather overshadowed by the epic clash the previous week between Shishkin and Energumene at Ascot – nothing that happened in Gloucestershire on Saturday seems to have anything like the significance of that event.

Chantry fails to underline claims As at Ascot, the day's main draws featured Nicky Henderson-trained odds-on shots, Chantry House in the Cotswold Chase and Champ in the Cleeve Hurdle. It was Chantry House who added yet another '1' to his tally, but it's hard to remember a less convincing winning performance in a race at this level, and any bookmaker who shortened the horse for the Gold Cup surely can't have watched what happened. Chantry House, fitted with cheekpieces after his dismal effort in the King George, was never really travelling, Nico de Boinville already kidding him along after a couple of fences; his jumping wasn't the most fluent either. Chantry House managed to keep in contention and ground his way to the front before the last, though he was all out from a rallying Santini and swishing his tail, dismounted (reported tired) on crossing the line. There's a lot of work to be done over the next seven weeks to make Chantry House a bona fide Gold Cup contender.

Although Santini, the 2020 winner, came up short, there is clearly plenty of ability still there. Santini followed that success with a second in the Gold Cup itself, and while that seems unlikely to be repeated, a tilt at the Grand National would be worth considering. The same and more could be said of the smashing Aye Right, who finished a creditable third. He found the step up to graded company from top handicaps beyond him, but he's got all the attributes to suggest Aintree would suit him really well. Champ, like Chantry House, was the clear pick of the paddock for his race, but he was unable to follow up his win in the Long Walk at Ascot before Christmas. Ironically, defeat increases the chance that he'd be switched back to fences for the Gold Cup, for successive wins in the Long Walk and the Cleeve would make not running in the Stayers' seem perverse. Now less so.

Paisley Park and Champ jump the last

Unlike Chantry House, Champ went through the race as if at the top of his game, but was denied by an old warrior back to his best (even though Champ and the old warrior are the same age). Jump racing likes nothing better than a hero reviving the glory days, and Paisley Park, winning the Cleeve for the third time, received a tremendous reception on his return to the winner's enclosure, many of those present hoping for a repeat in March. I'm afraid I have a large bucket of ice-cold water to hand with regard to his prospect of winning a second Stayers' Hurdle. Paisley Park ought to be about even-money to start next time. At Newbury in November, he needed persuasion to get going and in the Cleeve he actually whipped round before setting off. Once could be a one-off, twice a definite concern. Piper calls the tune The most impressive display on the card came from the juvenile Pied Piper, who won the Finesse hard held. Bought from the Gosden yard for 225,000 guineas, Pied Piper has the right sort of form on the Flat to reach a high level over hurdles, and physically he has the sort of strength and quality you might hope for with that price tag. A red hood in the paddock suggested an excitable nature, but it wasn't obviously on display. Although the Finesse is billed as a JCB Triumph Trial, it's possible Pied Piper will be aimed at the Sky Bet Supreme. That would be a tougher task, but he looks a speedy sort and the sharper Old course might suit him better at the highest level, than the New course, for all that he was impressive over it here.

There is a possibility that the form isn't so good as the style of victory suggests. The overall time isn't earth shattering; a 50/1-shot chased him home and the third was another on the afternoon that ran creditably while never travelling (the ground seemed to be holding, making it hard work). Also, Pied Piper's main market/form rivals both disappointed. Interne de Sivola was too free and soon lost his position after hitting two out. Iceo tied up in the closing stages after jumping the last in contention for a place. Iceo had created a really good impression at Kempton after Christmas, and remains best judged on that effort. His weak finish set the tone for the afternoon for the Paul Nicholls' stable. Simply The Betts, Chantry House's main rival on form in the Cotswold, was beaten a circuit out; McFabulous, while he might be stretched by the trip, tied up completely at the end of the Cleeve. In all, Nicholls had 10 runners on the day, at Doncaster as well as Cheltenham, and not one of them ran close to their best. Three wins from 31 runs in the last fortnight isn't a strike rate for a top yard. This sort of dip in form has happened at this time of year with this yard in the past and it is likely to be brief. Where now for Balco Coastal? The fourth Grade 2 on the Cheltenham card, the Classic Novices' Hurdle, was something of a let-down, with the favourite Hillcrest knocked out of the race at the third when the leader Harper's Brook fell. Much has been said about Hillcrest's physique, but he is just so reminiscent of so many good horses to carry the Hemmings' silks over the years, that it is hard to believe he won't go to the top as a chaser next season, given the level he's already reached as a hurdler. The finish was fought out by three other unbeaten hurdlers. North Lodge was the one to maintain his 100% record, scoring narrowly, just as he had on debut, never in much danger of losing the race in the stewards room, despite having hung right and hampered the runner-up Balco Coastal close home. North Lodge deserves to take his chance in the Ballymore, though more will be required. Balco Coastal, who isn't an imposing sort at all, is held in high regard, but in a yard with several with even bigger reputations. He was presumably stepping up to two and a half miles to avoid a clash with Constitution Hill and Jonbon in the Supreme, He looked less of a stayer than North Lodge, without seeming a definite non-stayer; however, it is likely he will drop back to two miles next. It's worth noting that although Balco Coastal wasn't wearing the hood that he'd had on his last two starts, he did wear earplugs to the start.