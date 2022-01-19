The eight-year-old made his seasonal debut in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day but was pulled up by rider Sean Bowen before the third fence from home.

A return to the same track on Saturday produced an entirely different result, however, with the gelding this time seemingly in his element as he jumped faultlessly under James Bowen to cross the line a length and three-quarters ahead of runner-up Eldorado Allen.

James Potter, who owns the horse under the James and Jean Potter Ltd banner, was thrilled to see him back on form and praised the efforts of trainer Nicky Henderson and his team.

“It was fantastic to see Mister Fisher win the Grade Two Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton on Saturday,” he said.

“Nicky Henderson, along with all of the team involved at Seven Barrows, have done a brilliant job in getting him back to his best – especially Jan, who rides him every day, and his groom Sarah Shreeve.

“He has always been a very high class horse, ever since he won a bumper on his racecourse debut, and seemed to really enjoy himself on Saturday when jumping and travelling with great fluency under a wonderful ride by James Bowen, who rode him with such confidence.”