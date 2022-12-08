Day one of the International meeting is subject to a precautionary inspection at 7.30am on Friday as course officials brace themselves for another night of freezing temperatures.

However, Cheltenham clerk of the course Jon Pullin is currently happy with the role the frost covers – which have been in place since Wednesday afternoon – are playing at Prestbury Park.

And although having to concede defeat with the cross-country race which kicks off Friday’s scheduled action, Pullin is optimistic the rest of the card be given the green light on Friday morning.

He said: “Unfortunately, although we have seen some improvement, we still have frozen areas and the forecast is for another frost this evening. So unfortunately we’ve abandoned the race.

“We are certainly hopeful at this stage and there is no frost under the covers at the moment. While we have that additional frost this evening, I would be hopeful that the covers continue to do their job and we’ll be in a good position for racing tomorrow.”