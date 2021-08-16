Ben Linfoot is our man at Prestbury Park this weekend for the Cheltenham November Meeting and he sets the scene by picking out some key talking points ahead of the three days.

Can Dan the man take the November meeting by storm? The Cheltenham November Meeting is back, with crowds, and with all the promise of a sparkling three days to light up a dreary November. Even talk of small fields and expensive pints can’t dampen my enthusiasm. And if I’m excited, Dan Skelton will be like a kid in a sweet shop. He’s set to take the wrappers off My Drogo over fences on Friday, Third Time Lucki will likely join him in the odds-on club on Saturday and he has fancied horses in Protektorat and West Cork in the featured Paddy Power Gold Cup and Unibet Greatwood Hurdle, too. Not to mention Nube Negra in the Shloer Chase and various other big chances.

The November Meeting hasn’t always been kind to Skelton. He failed to win with any of his first 16 runners at the meeting, but North Hill Harvey changed all that when landing the 2016 Greatwood and he’s had four further winners at this Cheltenham fixture since then – including North Hill Harvey the following year. Which brings us on to Protektorat. He won the 2m4f novices’ chase that My Drogo goes for this year 12 months ago and will bid to do a North Hill Harvey by going back-to-back at the meeting, although admittedly in the choppier waters of the Paddy Power Gold Cup. A Grade One-winning novice at Aintree in April, he clearly has a huge chance off 154 on that form. He had the bang in-form The Shunter – the horse who won last year’s Greatwood – in second, Hitman and Eldorado Allen – who finished second and first in the Haldon Gold Cup – were third and fifth and Fusil Raffles, the subsequent Charlie Hall winner, was pulled up in the race as well. With the hood off and the tongue-tie on, on the back of wind surgery, Protektorat was back in the sort of groove that saw him win at this meeting last year by a bloodless 17 lengths. If that Protekorat turns up on Saturday, he’s the one they all have to beat, although I do have a nagging feeling that he hasn’t really proven himself in a big field. That’s something that My Drogo won’t have to worry about in the SSS Super Alloys Novices’ Chase, as only two rivals will take him on. Both are interesting enough contenders from Ireland in the form of Henry de Bromhead’s Gin On Lime and Gordon Elliott’s Fancy Foundations, but My Drogo was a class act in novice hurdles and he gets weight from his two opponents on Friday. He’s expected to win and Skelton is expected to have a fine three days. His current win strike-rate at the meeting stands at 10.64%, but that percentage is likely to look an awful lot healthier come Sunday evening.

Or could the master see off the apprentice in the feature? That big field concern regarding Protektorat? It’s probably going to be enough to put me off and if he doesn’t win it then the door is firmly ajar for Skelton’s old boss, Paul Nicholls, to snare the £90,000 first prize. He has two entries and both are fascinating new recruits from other yards; Lalor, on his first start since leaving Kayley Woollacott’s and Simply The Betts, who was transferred over from Harry Whittington’s. The last time Simply The Betts was seen was in this race last year, when he was a 13-length sixth off 157 having been sent off 7/1 – he had, after all, landed the Brown Advisory Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on his previous start. With a proven record fresh and down 3lb to 154, he’s got a chance, but if the market is telling us anything it’s that Lalor is the better fancied of the pair. Backed into second favourite at 6/1, he’s had wind surgery, was a Grade One-winning novice hurdler and won a Grade Two at this meeting over fences three years ago. Running off 149 on Saturday, it would be no great surprise to see Nicholls has worked the old magic with him. But he was pulled up on his last two starts. And he is very short now. So...

Is Sam Thomas on the verge of a big-race breakthrough? If not Skelton and not Nicholls, then how about another Ditcheat old boy in Sam Thomas? He trains the third favourite for the race, Al Dancer, and a win here would be a training career high by a long way for the Gold Cup-winning jockey. His two previous biggest successes both also came at Cheltenham for principal owner Dai Walters - Before Midnight, who won a £31,000 handicap chase at the Showcase Meeting last month, and Good Risk At All who scored in the £10,000 bumper at this meeting 12 months ago. A Paddy Power Gold Cup victory would dwarf those successes and in Al Dancer, on his first start since leaving Nigel Twiston-Davies’, he has a major chance on his hands. Dropped 4lb to 149, this is his first go in a handicap off a mark that low since he bolted up off 141 in the rearranged Betfair Hurdle at Ascot two years ago and he’s 5lb lower than when a good third in this race last year. A winner on his last three seasonal reappearances – including in a novice chase at this track – he’s another one that has to be on the shortlist, especially with the easy-side-of-good-ground conditions being right up his alley, as well.

Who are the lurkers in the Paddy Power Gold Cup? All of the above have been well found in the market so we’ve got to be on the lookout for potential market springers. The lure of being 4lb well-in at the weights might well be too much for Philip Hobbs to resist – even if Zanza has a very ropey record at Cheltenham (6th, 21st, F, PU). He's on the radar at 14/1, but might be better suited to a handicap at Newbury, where he’s three from four. Nietzsche fits the bill very nicely – at least he did before the market springing began. Significant nibbles of support have seen his price contract to 14s generally on Wednesday and those price cuts are perfectly understandable. He’s the one off a really light weight that should be suited by this test, as he’s a former Greatwood winner that’s fairly handicapped and he’s had a spin on the Flat at Catterick to get him fit. 2m4f off a strong gallop on good-ish ground looks ideal for him.

Is five the magic number in the Greatwood? Enough Paddy Power Gold Cup chat. By Sunday it’s mainly about the Unibet Greatwood Hurdle and three four-year-olds are in the top five in the betting here thanks to Adagio, Haddex Des Obeaux and Tritonic. Do you want a horse fresh from a juvenile campaign on your side in this race, though? Well, since 2003 (Greatwood, the charity for retired racehorses, first started sponsoring the race in that year – you have to draw the line somewhere, right?) 54 four-year-olds have run in this contest and four have won – four from 18 renewals from good representation, not bad. The six and overs have won four in that timeframe, too, from substantially more representatives – 125. Not quite as impressive. But the age group that comes out on top is the five-year-olds. From 82 runners they have won nine renewals since and including 2003, which is, to borrow a phrase from Larry David, pretty, pretty, pretty good. They’re not as exposed as the older horses and they’re not as immature or inexperienced as the four-year-olds. At this time of year, it all makes sense. Which is one reason why the JP McManus pair of No Ordinary Joe and Camprond, interesting Welsh Champion Hurdle fourth Cormier and Chepstow eyecatcher Galice Macalo form my four-strong shortlist of five-year-olds for Sunday’s feature. And yes, the Dan Skelton seven-year-old with the profile of a five-year-old, West Cork, who has been off 631 days, does worry me. Maybe we’ll have to get him in on a technicality.

What’s the score with Project Tiger Roll? Tiger Roll. A surprise addition to the Jewson Click And Collect Handicap Chase on Sunday, no doubt. Gordon Elliott has often found a left-field starting point for his dual-Grand National winner, with some of his previous seasonal reappearances coming at Wexford, in the Cross Country at this meeting and even a Navan maiden on the Flat. Off a rating of 165, if the Tiger’s to win he’ll have to ‘do a Cenkos’- a horse who won a handicap chase at this meeting off that exact number back in 2003. Of course, having a crack at winning a third Grand National is the aim for Tiger Roll and shaving pounds off his mark will help any potential bid for history. But with the Aintree Factor still a big consideration come the great weights unveiling in February, it’s difficult to foresee any significant chunk being taken off that 165 no matter how he performs in races like this extended 3m3f handicap on Sunday. Considering those previous seasonal reappearances, not a lot is expected of Tiger Roll this weekend. And for a horse that has surprised time and time again throughout a marvellous career, a bold showing in this race would be bang up there on his personal shock-o-meter.

Could Magic Milton have a say at the meeting? We’ve got to mention Milton Harris. The Warminster trainer succumbed to bankruptcy in the summer of 2011 and it took him seven years to get back in the game, during which time the BHA knocked back several applications for a licence from him as he failed their ‘fit and proper person’ criteria. He’s been slowly working his way back amongst the winners since a low-key return at the very end of 2018 but things have caught fire in recent months. Indeed, since September 1 he’s had 22 wins from 63 runners at 34.92% - the exact same amount of winners he’d had in the previous year. This time last year he had a winner at this meeting thanks to Stimulating Song in the 2m5f handicap hurdle, but a victory over the three days this time around looks guaranteed to garner more attention and he has a few runners including one standout chance with Knight Salute. Bought out of Andrew Balding’s yard for 14,000gns in July, the son of Sir Percy looked a spent force on the Flat but his new surroundings and the switch to hurdling has reinvigorated the three-year-old, who bids to extend his record over timber to three from three in the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle on Saturday. Perhaps he’ll be the poster boy for the Harris resurgence. His stable could hardly be in better form and he looks a fine recruit to the sphere judging by his Kempton win last time out. While this will be his toughest test against rivals from the bigger yards, he might well have the tools to see them all off.

