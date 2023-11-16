Cheltenham November Meeting preview | Views from connections ahead of day one

We round up the best quotes from connections ahead of the opening day of the Cheltenham November Meeting on Friday.
Connections of Delta Work believe the dual Festival hero has plenty on his plate as he goes in search of a third win around Cheltenham’s cross-country course in Friday’s Glenfarclas Handicap Chase.
The five-time Grade One winner was something of a pantomime villain when denying his stablemate Tiger Roll a fairytale farewell at Prestbury Park in 2022, but punters roared him home when he successfully defended his crown in March at the chief expense of another Elliott-trained runner in Galvin.
The Cullentra pair lock horns again in the Cotswolds on day one of the November meeting – but while their class came to the fore in a conditions race at the Festival, this contest is a handicap, meaning they will have to concede weight to the rest of the field.
With 7lb-claiming amateur Rob James offsetting some of Galvin’s 12st burden, Delta Work will carry top-weight of 11st 13lb under Keith Donoghue – and that hefty load, combined with the rain-softened ground, means Gigginstown House Stud’s Eddie O’Leary is not overly optimistic.
He said: “As expected he’s carrying an awful lot of weight and it’s very hard to fancy him in that ground off that weight.
“We’d be hopeful more than confident, I’d say. There’s a big difference (with the weights) in March on March ground.”
Elliott’s duo are joined on the trip from Ireland by the Mouse Morris-trained Foxy Jacks and Gearoid O’Loughlin’s Whatsyourstatus, while the home team is headed by Martin Keighley’s Back On The Lash, who bids to win the race for a third time.
The nine-year-old struck gold in 2021 and in last season’s renewal when it was run in January. He was subsequently pulled up behind Delta Work at the Festival and again failed to complete in the Grand National or on his recent reappearance at Exeter, but Keighley is hopeful of an improved performance.
“He schooled around there last week and he was really good,” he said.
“Obviously the two Gordon Elliott horses are going to be really hard to beat, but he loves it round there and it’d be great to see him bounce back to form. We could just do with not too much more rain.
“He needed that run (at Exeter), he seems in top form again now. He just comes alive around the cross-country jumps, he loves it round there as long as the ground is not too soft.
“He’s actually 2lb lower than when he last won it. He’s won this race the last two years, so hopefully he can make it a third.”
Diesel D’Allier finished third to Back On The Lash in 2021 before winning at the track the following month and finishing fourth to Delta Work in March.
His last two runs over the fences have not been so positive, but trainer Richard Bandey was encouraged by a comeback run over hurdles at Worcester last month.
He said: “He had a nice run over hurdles the other week, just as a prep run which he hasn’t had before, so it was good to get that into him.
“He’s in much better form than he was last year – we were always up against it last season with a few little issues, but we’ve had a much clearer run this year so hopefully he’ll give a good account of himself on Friday.
“It’s always going to be hard work with Delta Work and Galvin in there, but we’ll give it a go.”
JPR One could have been found the perfect opportunity to showcase his class over the larger obstacles in the SSS Super Alloys Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham.
The six-year-old has always been held in high regard by trainer Joe Tizzard and the team at Venn Farm, but injury has hindered his progress and delayed the start of his chasing career by a season.
A winner of four of his eight starts, JPR One now takes the next step up the fencing ladder after a successful debut in his new discipline at Newton Abbot last month.
“He was impressive the last day and this is obviously a step up, but I was quite keen to keep him at two miles as he showed plenty of pace and jumped well at Newton Abbot,” said Tizzard.
“Soft ground over two miles should be ideal for him. He had a school on Wednesday morning and schooled lovely and this is the next step.
“He got an injury last autumn which held us up and stopped us going novice chasing and he’s only a six-year-old now, so it might have been a blessing in disguise.
“He bounced back and won at Taunton and then went to Aintree. He’s a strong horse now who has always jumped well. I’m excited about him.”
Champion Chase winner Put The Kettle On (2019) and Joseph O’Brien’s Banbridge 12 months ago have both taken this prize back to Ireland in recent years and looking to join them on the roll of honour is Cian Collins’ Mighty Tom.
The eight-year-old had to settle for second behind Gavin Cromwell’s Letsbeclearaboutit in a Cork Grade Three on his chasing debut and brings some smart hurdling form to the table.
“He probably bumped into a Grade One horse at Cork last time and the drop back to two miles will suit him on Friday,” said Collins.
“The ground will be nicer on Friday which will be to his liking, it is just the 12 days since his last start that is the biggest worry. But I’m happy with him and hopefully he will handle it.”
There are only four going to post for the Grade Two contest with Jonjo O’Neill’s Petit Tonnerre and Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero’s Homme Public completing the quartet.
The latter took on an experienced cast when making a successful first start over the larger obstacles on good ground at Wetherby and his training team are hoping for similar conditions at Prestbury Park.
“He definitely seemed to improve for fences (at Wetherby), he just wouldn’t want it too soft,” said Greenall.
“He’ll take his chance and I would say he enjoyed the ground at Wetherby as well. It should be ideal for him.”
The Big Doyen attempts to continue his fine form from the summer when he heads to Cheltenham in search of ideal conditions in the Trustatrader Novices’ Hurdle.
Peter Fahey’s six-year-old brings plenty of experience to the table and having bumped into plenty of useful operators when failing to shed his maiden status last term, has thrived over timber of late, winning two of his last three and finishing second in Listed company in his most recent outing.
His trainer is no stranger to success in this race, having sent out the 20-time winner Peregrine Run to score in 2016, and feels his charge is an improved model in his second season hurdling.
“It is a very competitive race and we are bringing him over looking for some bit nicer ground,” said Fahey.
“His experience is a big plus, he was tipping away in good maiden hurdles last year and he has come to the fore this year on nicer ground, stepping up in trip.
“He’s in good nick and he’s definitely improved a bit since we’ve stepped him up in trip. I hope he puts up a good run for the lads.”
There is further Irish representation in the race thanks to John McConnell’s hat-trick-seeking Kinbara, but the undoubted class among the opposition is Paul Nicholls’ Captain Teague, who bids to give the Ditcheat handler back-to-back victories in the Grade Two event.
The champion trainer saddled subsequent Grade One scorer Hermes Allen to strike in this contest 12 months ago and looks to have another candidate right out of the top drawer judged on Captain Teague’s Champion Bumper third and emphatic hurdles bow in the Persian War.
“He’s a class act and this race has been the plan since he made a pleasing winning debut over hurdles last month in the Grade Two Persian War at Chepstow where he jumped well, cruised to the front before the second-last and readily drew clear of some useful types,” Nicholls told Betfair.
“Captain Teague is a gorgeous, big horse and that was his first gallop on grass this season so he will have learned plenty because he was still a bit green.
“He had a nice school out on the grass earlier this week and goes to Cheltenham with a big chance.”
Joe Tizzard won the Mucking Brilliant Paddy Power Handicap Chase with Amarillo Sky last year and will attempt to repeat the dose with Triple Trade.
The seven-year-old kept on stoutly to pick up a silver medal over course and distance at the October Meeting and is just 1lb higher bidding to go one better.
“He ran a blinder last time. It was his first run of the season, he was a bit rusty for the first mile and then stayed on really well,” said Tizzard.
“In time we might step up in trip, but on this ground we’ll ride him a bit more positively and off the back of that run he has to have a lovely chance in this.
“Perhaps on spring ground we’ll step him up, but on this ground I think he’s got enough pace – I’m not worried about sticking at two (miles) for the minute, especially round Cheltenham.”
Chief among Triple Trade’s rivals could be Do You Know who drops back to the minimum distance on his second start for Lucinda Russell, while Dan Skelton’s Calico and Olly Murphy’s No Risk At All are others of note in a competitive two-mile handicap.
Gavin Cromwell claimed the opening Lycetts Insurance Brokers Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle in 2022 with Sweet Will and will try for a repeat with Fathom Two, while Irish handlers also have a strong hand in the concluding Valda Energy Novices’ Handicap Hurdle where the Fahey-trained Showman could bring the curtain down on the opening day of the November Meeting in style.
“Showman’s last couple of runs have been pretty good,” said Fahey.
“He lost nothing in defeat the last day at Cork and I think he will run a really nice race. Hopefully he puts up a good performance for Chris (Blair, owner).”
