Cheltenham November Meeting preview including Stage Star, The Real Whacker and Jonbon

Ben Linfoot is our man at Cheltenham's November Meeting and he looks ahead to a glorious three days on the edge of the Cotswolds.

We’ve had a lot of tracks claiming to kick off the jumps season over the past month. Chepstow, Wetherby and Down Royal, I’m looking at you. All host good races, but all have to fight for attention with the dying embers of the Flat season and they all take place during the process of the baton being passed. Now, in mid-November, we are unequivocally in National Hunt mode, and while the home of jumps racing, Cheltenham, has already opened its doors for The Showcase Meeting in October, it’s The November Meeting when the action really starts. Since 1960 they have raced at this time of year at this most spectacular venue for what is now (again) the Paddy Power Gold Cup. The feature race of the three-day meeting, it was first won by Fortria, a horse so good he won the Champion Chase twice as well as his two victories in this race (no wonder he has a race named after him, run at Navan this Saturday). It was sponsored by Mackeson in 1960, as it was for 35 years, in which time horses like Dunkirk, Gay Trip, Half Free, Pegwell Bay, Tipping Tim, Bradbury Star and Dublin Flyer added their names to the distinguished roll of honour. The Murphy’s and Thomas Pink years coincided with the domination of Martin Pipe, the legendary Somerset trainer winning it a ridiculous seven times in 10 editions between 1996 and 2005.

Cyfor Malta winning the 2002 'Thomas Pink' Gold Cup for Martin Pipe

Post-Pipe the race has been shared around, but two local handlers have struck gold three times apiece in the last 20 years; Jonjo O’Neill, based 13 miles east of the racecourse at Temple Guiting, and Nigel Twiston-Davies, training the same distance away from the colosseum at nearby Naunton. Both have won it with what were future Grade 1 winners; Exotic Dancer and Imperial Commander, respectively, but neither have won the race since 2017 and only Twiston-Davies has a runner this year with the long-absent Torn And Frayed, who hasn’t been seen for 658 days. For all of the rabbits he has pulled out of his hat at this fixture, a victory for this horse would surely top the list. But local knowledge could still come to the fore. This isn’t a meeting that the Irish behemoths target in huge swathes. Just a few miles on from Naunton, near Bourton-on-the-Water, is Little Rissington, the base of Richard Hobson who will saddle Fugitif in the big race. Even closer to the racecourse is Ben Pauling at his new Naunton Downs complex, from which Harper’s Brook will travel the 12 miles on Saturday morning. Both have chances but this looks a quality renewal. Two Grade 1 Cheltenham Festival winners from just eight months ago top the market; Stage Star, the Turners Novices’ Chase winner, for Paul Nicholls, and The Real Whacker, the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase hero, for Leyburn’s Paddy Neville. It was the latter that impressed the handicapper the most, his defeat of Gerri Colombe earning him a BHA rating of 162, 7lb more than Stage Star, meaning The Real Whacker has to carry 12 stone on his back as he bids to become the first horse to lump such a weight to victory in this race since Dunkirk carried 12-7 back in 1965. Dunkirk was a beast of a racehorse, a 20-length winner of the Champion Chase, a Timeform rating of 186 making him seventh in their all-time list of steeplechasers. That’s an indication of the size of the task facing The Real Whacker, who will deepen the etch he has already carved into Cheltenham folklore if he carries such history – and weight - over the line in first. For Stage Star he has the Old Course conundrum to overcome. Two from two on the New Course last season, will he be nippy enough for the sharper, original, course? Could stablemate Il Ridoto, fourth in this race last year, be better suited to the test the Old Course provides?

Get Stuck In: Paddy Power Gold Cup and Greatwood Hurdle - Series 2 Episode 2

Too hot to plot? Theories will abound in pubs circling Cheltenham on Friday night and Saturday night, too, for this meeting is not all about the Paddy Power Gold Cup. On Sunday we have the Unibet Greatwood Hurdle, a race that was the launchpad for a Champion Hurdler in Rooster Booster in 2002. It hasn’t been that type of race for a while now, and it almost certainly won’t be this season, but it’s a handicap bursting with its own history that will have thickening plots everywhere you look. Kerry Lee trains top weight Nemean Lion and his chance is bolstered by the fact his trainer has had four winners from just nine runners at this meeting in her relatively short career. Harry Fry has similarly impressive stats here in November, too, winning five races from 16 goes, and his Gin Coco, fifth to Nemean Lion last time out, will bid to come on for the run and go one better in the Greatwood than he did last year, when second to Twiston-Davies’ ill-fated I Like To Move It. Dan Skelton is twice a Greatwood winner, no surprise for a handler who seems to specialise in valuable two-mile handicap hurdles, and he turns out Knickerbockerglory again after his dominant victory at Ascot just two weeks ago. And then there’s Willie Mullins. His Cheltenham dominance hasn’t reached The November Meeting yet, but here he is with the bottom weight and gambled-on favourite, Onlyamatteroftime, a statement of intent if ever we’ve heard one. He’s owned by Paul Byrne, who had The Shunter run in his colours when he bolted up in this race three years ago for Willie’s nephew, Emmet. Jeez, it’s simply a case of which plot you fancy the most. Also on Sunday we have the Shloer Chase and a renewal that has more than a bit of fizz to it. The star attraction is Jonbon, which says a lot considering Nube Negra, going for a hat-trick in this contest, and Edwardstone, an Arkle winner, are also in attendance. Jonbon is a two-mile chaser of some repute and he will bid to make hay while certain horses are out of the picture. Nicky Henderson’s flashy brother to Douvan did his bit for the Arkle form when coming out and winning at Aintree and Sandown in the spring, and though he’s 0-2 at Cheltenham there is no Constitution Hill or El Fabiolo to take on this time, for all that it’s a good renewal.

Thistlecrack was a November Meeting winner before he won the King George as a novice

Don’t forget the novices, either. Denman, Imperial Commander, Thistlecrack, Finian’s Oscar and The Real Whacker himself have fine-tuned their trade by winning novice chases at this fixture. Is there a novice chaser of that ilk waiting in the wings this year? Connections of Good Risk At All, Broadway Boy and JPR One will hope so. In the Grade 2 Trustatrader Novices’ Hurdle on Friday Nicholls’ impressive Chepstow winner and Champion Bumper third Captain Teague will bid to follow in the hoofprints of stablemate Hermes Allen, who won this race last year before landing Grade 1 glory at Christmas. Nicholls won’t need reminding Hermes Allen came up short at the Festival. Cheltenham is a very different place these days when the Irish tanks are parked on the lawn. Only The Real Whacker won at The November Meeting and the Festival last season – and March success (or lack thereof) hasn’t been the only challenge to this famous fixture. You can add the pesky low sun, racing in the gloaming and small fields to that list, too. But as the pilgrims arrive from the foothills of Cleeve Hill this weekend, none of that will matter. All the chatter will be about The Real Whacker, Stage Star, Jonbon and all the other participants, both equine and human, old and new. On a Premier League football-free weekend it’s National Hunt racing that takes centre stage in our sporting landscape and that most thrilling of stages, in the most dramatic of settings, is well set. The jumps are back – and we mean it this time.