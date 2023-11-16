Cheltenham November Meeting preview & tips

Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson pinpointed winners Lookaway (9/2) and Blueking D’Oroux (5/2) at last month’s season-opening Showcase Meeting at Cheltenham. Here, he casts an eye over the day-one action of the November Meeting and finds an interesting angle into two of the handicaps.
All four handicap chases at last month’s Showcase Meeting were won by front-runners or those who raced on their coattails. They included last season’s Red Rum hero Dancing On My Own, who belatedly came good at Cheltenham thanks to a prominent ride and a chunky slice of luck with the final-fence exit of fellow pace-setter Haddex Des Obeaux.
Triple Trade came home strongly to pick up the pieces for second, having been markedly outpaced at the top of the hill, faring best of Guy (fifth), Prince Escalus (seventh) and Madara (unseated rider). They all return to Prestbury Park to renew hostilities in the commentator’s nightmare that is the Mucking Brilliant Paddy Power Handicap Chase.
Unlike last month’s contest, which was soundly run, Timeform are forecasting a much weaker pace here. Given both of Triple Trade’s chase wins have come over further, a more tactical affair may leave Joe Tizzard’s well-backed runner vulnerable to speedier types when buttons are beginning to be pressed.
MADARA is the intriguing one of the quartet to come on from that valuable Showcase handicap. The ex-French four-year-old was debuting for Sophie Leech - and wearing the Bravemansgame colours of owner Brian Drew - having been plucked from an Auteuil claimer only three weeks earlier.
Judging by the way Ciaran Gethings had Madara pacing around at the front of the pack pre-race, I’m pretty sure he was intending to bounce out and adopt the same positive tactics Madara’s riders in France typically deployed on him. After a false start nipped that in the bud, Marada was caught flat-footed, and given a bump to boot, from the stationary dispatch and ended up being shuffled towards the rear of the field. Knowing now how the chase races panned out at that meeting, that surely put Leech's runner at a disadvantage.
Yet Madara made stealthy and steady progress under Gethings and the partnership had just about moved into fourth - with seemingly more still to give - when Madara stumbled and parted company with his rider at the third-last. While too far out to say with any certainty where he may have finished, I suspect he would have been in the mix for a place at least granted two clean leaps.
Now 3lb lower and proven under slower conditions from his time across the Channel, Madara strikes me as a value each-way play at nearly three times the price of Triple Trade.
“It was an encouraging run the last day, until I fell off him. He didn’t really make a mistake and I was a bit embarrassed to be honest, but he only had a light weight and I didn’t have much of a saddle on him. We missed the start, which wasn’t ideal, but he really surprised me with how well he handled it all. He jumped and travelled, and took it all in his stride. This looks a weaker race with the top-weight rated 140, so I’m hoping for a nice run.” - Ciaran Gethings, jockey
Jump in a Tardis and travel back a decade to 2013. A year that saw Sir Alex Ferguson retire as Manchester United manager, Andy Murray win Wimbledon for the first time, and Tesco hastily pull its range of Everyday Value spag bol after it was found to contain horse meat.
It was also a time when Tony Martin had no peers as the king of the Cheltenham handicap. The Co Meath maestro had already scooped the County Hurdle with Ted Veale at that year’s Festival when he reinforced the point with Quick Jack - another hardy hurdler to carry the colours of owner John Breslin - in this very race. It was a case of trademark gamble landed, as a confident Ruby Walsh brought Quick Jack, a well-backed 15/8 jolly, with a smooth run to lead at the last and then bound clear up the hill.
Since then, Martin has made a point of selectively targeting this race with the ‘right’ ammunition. He hasn’t won it again but, from just five runners, he’s twice saddled the runner-up - including 12 months ago with a 20/1 rag - as well as a fourth. Three times his runner has gone off favourite or joint-favourite, further underlining the theory that whatever he sends over the Irish Sea is here to do the business, and not simply as a social runner.
BELGOPRINCE, an eight-race maiden over hurdles, could manage only ninth in this race two years ago off a 3lb lower mark than he runs off here. But he posted a 10lb improved Timeform figure on his next start at Leopardstown’s Christmas festival, when failing by only a nose to land a competitive 26-runner handicap in which he and the winner pulled well clear.
And he's been running well on the Flat this year, landing Epsom’s Amateur Riders’ Derby by 11 lengths, then backing it up with sound efforts in the Racing League and Navan’s November Handicap.
Having missed all of 2022 following a setback, this will be Belgoprince’s first hurdles start since Leopardstown 23 months ago. His recent improvement on the Flat (now officially rated 80) suggests he's potentially well-treated off 108 back over timber, especially with the excellent Liam McKenna taking off a handy 5lb.
McKenna delivered a beautifully judged, last-to-first ride to bag March's Pertemps Final for Martin on Good Time Johnny. He also has a Galway Plate success on his CV courtesy of another Martin special in veteran Tudor City last summer. They remain a combo to be respected in races like this.
Published at 1130 GMT on 16/11/23
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org