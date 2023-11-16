Cheltenham November Meeting preview & tips

MADARA (1.45)

All four handicap chases at last month’s Showcase Meeting were won by front-runners or those who raced on their coattails. They included last season’s Red Rum hero Dancing On My Own, who belatedly came good at Cheltenham thanks to a prominent ride and a chunky slice of luck with the final-fence exit of fellow pace-setter Haddex Des Obeaux.

Triple Trade came home strongly to pick up the pieces for second, having been markedly outpaced at the top of the hill, faring best of Guy (fifth), Prince Escalus (seventh) and Madara (unseated rider). They all return to Prestbury Park to renew hostilities in the commentator’s nightmare that is the Mucking Brilliant Paddy Power Handicap Chase.

Unlike last month’s contest, which was soundly run, Timeform are forecasting a much weaker pace here. Given both of Triple Trade’s chase wins have come over further, a more tactical affair may leave Joe Tizzard’s well-backed runner vulnerable to speedier types when buttons are beginning to be pressed.

MADARA is the intriguing one of the quartet to come on from that valuable Showcase handicap. The ex-French four-year-old was debuting for Sophie Leech - and wearing the Bravemansgame colours of owner Brian Drew - having been plucked from an Auteuil claimer only three weeks earlier.

Judging by the way Ciaran Gethings had Madara pacing around at the front of the pack pre-race, I’m pretty sure he was intending to bounce out and adopt the same positive tactics Madara’s riders in France typically deployed on him. After a false start nipped that in the bud, Marada was caught flat-footed, and given a bump to boot, from the stationary dispatch and ended up being shuffled towards the rear of the field. Knowing now how the chase races panned out at that meeting, that surely put Leech's runner at a disadvantage.

Yet Madara made stealthy and steady progress under Gethings and the partnership had just about moved into fourth - with seemingly more still to give - when Madara stumbled and parted company with his rider at the third-last. While too far out to say with any certainty where he may have finished, I suspect he would have been in the mix for a place at least granted two clean leaps.

Now 3lb lower and proven under slower conditions from his time across the Channel, Madara strikes me as a value each-way play at nearly three times the price of Triple Trade.

The Inside Word

“It was an encouraging run the last day, until I fell off him. He didn’t really make a mistake and I was a bit embarrassed to be honest, but he only had a light weight and I didn’t have much of a saddle on him. We missed the start, which wasn’t ideal, but he really surprised me with how well he handled it all. He jumped and travelled, and took it all in his stride. This looks a weaker race with the top-weight rated 140, so I’m hoping for a nice run.” - Ciaran Gethings, jockey