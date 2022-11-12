Our expert picks out some of the more interesting takeaways following Cheltenham's three-day November Meeting.

Perseus Way too good next time? Aside from Challow-bound Hermes Allen, Friday’s Cheltenham card was largely forgettable but I quite like Saturday’s JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle which has spawned the odd quality horse over the years such as Defi Du Seuil and, to a lesser extent, Allmankind. The race probably came a day too soon for this year’s runner-up Perseus Way as, unlike Sunday’s two-mile hurdle events, they were required to jump all eight obstacles. Victory in the four-year-old contest went to Scriptwriter for trainer Milton Harris, whose Gentle Slopes also made a good impression in Sunday’s bumper, but Perseus Way looks the one with the engine to take him furthest in this sphere. Rated 80 on the Flat, Gary Moore’s newcomer cleared the first flight quite neatly but promptly gave the next seven a wary look - and the odd clout for good measure – so it was to his credit that he ran on to be beaten a little over two lengths, and you’d imagine he’ll come on a ton for the experience. He’s got the looks, the classy Flat pedigree and some winning form on heavy ground too. It should be onwards and upwards from here into the winter as he’s undoubtedly in the right hands.

Midnight River still running hot in spite of defeat Despite winning on good ground at Stratford in late-October, Dan Skelton suggested it would “have to rain and rain” for Midnight River to even run in Saturday’s Paddy Power Gold Cup. It’d didn’t rain, yet he did run. He ran seriously well in third too, splitting French Dynamite and Il Ridito and ending up within four lengths of well-treated winner Ga Law having stayed on up the hill after the last. Honourable mention to Nassalam – who is looking a bit of a head-case now, let’s be frank – but Midnight River is the obvious horse from the Paddy Power who will benefit most from a switch to the more galloping New Course – from the Old – in next month’s December Gold Cup (sponsor TBC by all accounts). If he ends up back on the Old Course here in March then that’ll likely be in the Ultima as it looks a matter of time before he’s stepped back up to three miles, and may stay even further if asked in due course.

Market drifters can win at Cheltenham… “Nobody that had been watching him work here had been backing him…” Not the words of Annual Invictus’ trainer Chris Gordon ahead of his Saturday success in the three-mile handicap hurdle, but Emmet Mullins speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast regarding the rather mad market movements of Thousand Tears before he was pulled-up after a couple of flights (four out, on this occasion) in Sunday’s Greatwood. Annual Invictus was annoying, from a personal persepctive, having been a bit upset to see him as short as 5/1 when first addressing the race he ultimately won gamely from Fontana Ellissi after a textbook front-running Tom Cannon ride. Here was a well-handicapped horse, with winning course form, lightly-raced at the trip, from a red-hot stable, and the layers seemingly couldn’t give him away – a late nibble from 14/1 seeing him go off at 12s. You can’t win them all. Thousand Tears – sent off 18/1 having been 5/1 the morning of the race and around 16/1 at the start of the week – is not one to be casually brushing under the carpet, and he’ll have been routine tested no doubt after such a lifeless performance, but on bare form he held very little chance of winning in such company off an inflated UK mark. Mullins went on to explain his horse’s quirks and that he’ll now likely step him up in trip and look to ride more aggressively. Either way, the Thousand Tears story has most likely yet to reach a conclusion.

I Like To Move It physically fit for comeback The Unibet Greatwood Hurdle had an odd look to it this year. The ground was good; top weight was rated just 142; Sonigino had blown his mark with a (rather needless) wide-margin win at Chepstow; they jumped just five hurdles; had to slalom between omitted obstacles and the chase course; while punters could hardly make their minds up, other than Thousand Tears proving completely friendless. And despite all of this, two progressive, second-season hurdlers and market principals, came to the fore to fight out a finish, pulling over a dozen lengths clear of another promising novice from last year in Harbour Lake. In the end it wasn’t much of a fight, keen-going front-runner I Like To Move It – the aforementioned top weight – finding generously for Sam Twiston-Davies and winning by five and a half lengths from Harry Fry’s Gin Coco. He’s not a top-notcher, but you typically don’t have to be to win the International Hurdle back at Cheltenham next month and with the two-mile hurdling division looking pretty threadbare this side of the Irish Sea, team Twiston-Davies have some more fun days to look forward to. The winner will be a strapping chaser in time.

Nube Negra no rabbit in often bumpy road to Champion Yes, he's just won a three-runner race at 1/10 and it would be utterly desperate to be getting carried away with Nube Negra's long-term expectations this season based on a near-spotless round of jumping in the Shloer, but it must be said - is anyone getting carried away? Martin Dixon and Lydia Hislop were discussing his Queen Mother Champion Chase price on Racing TV as the big black horse went to post on Sunday, and I'm inclined to agree that it remains a little bit of an insult at an unchanged (I know!) 33/1. Nube Negra was 28/1 at 3.05pm – before being officially withdrawn - on the Wednesday of the Festival this year, but the writing was on the wall for him to some extent following the heavy rain, and I wonder how much shorter he might have been on a warm, spring-like afternoon (remember those?). There are, admittedly, a couple of ratings goliaths in this division but in the same breath we've had six very short-priced favourites beaten in the Champion Chase over the past eight years alone (Sprinter Sacre 9/4, Un De Sceaux 4/6, Douvan 2/9, Defi Du Seuil 2/5, Chacun Pour Soi 8/13 and Shishkin 5/6), and there's clearly plenty that can go wrong for Energumene, Ferny Hollow or last year's vanquished jolly between now and next March. Nube Negra might not run again – and while that's hardly something to celebrate, long-range value can often arise from a horse simply remaining in its box over the winter months as the others knock lumps out of one another. There is obvious potential in this case.