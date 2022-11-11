Timeform's man at the course David Cleary with his reflections on the action from Cheltenham last weekend and several horses who need to go in the tracker.

Having the previous week spent an afternoon at Newbury where the main activity was crossing out withdrawals due to the ground being firmer than ideal and half of another getting soaked at Sandown before the deluge called a halt to proceedings, I went to the November meeting at Cheltenham with a feeling of some trepidation. What further pitfalls did the weather have in store? I shouldn't have fretted. There were withdrawals due to the ground – Edwardstone in the Shloer Chase the most notable, leaving Nube Negra with a stroll in the sun – but, by and large, the races stood up well. The sun, too much, too low, turned into an issue on both Saturday and Sunday, with the hurdles in the straight missed out in two races each day. It's good that the cards are now ordered so that the chases are early enough in the afternoon that they are less likely to suffer an issue with low sun. Starting racing 45 minutes earlier might be even better.

That said, there was a suggestion from Mouse Morris, the trainer of the Paddy Power Gold Cup runner-up French Dynamite, that his horse's error at the last fence was partly due to the sun. Whatever the cause, it was certainly costly, the momentum lost just enough to turn the outcome. French Dynamite is a fine stamp of a chaser and his jumping was very good at times, and he really impressed with the way he travelled through much of the race, in the firing line all the way in a properly-run contest. Surely still set to be some way ahead of his mark, there has to be a good race or two in French Dynamite this winter. Ga Law was the one to take advantage of that late error. He's a more finely-made type than the second and different in racing style on this showing too, stamina the key to his victory. Ga Law will be well suited by a step up in trip, more to come when he goes up to three miles.

Il Ridoto is another young chaser who is on a good mark. He couldn't have looked fitter beforehand and had a breathing operation since a disappointing end to his last campaign, but he didn't quite see the race out, the climb to the finish at this trip just too much for him. Il Ridoto landed the two-mile handicap at Newbury's big meeting last November and will be worth noting if he turns up in that contest again in two weeks. The Saturday card opened with the JCB Triumph Trial, which went the way of Sedgefield scorer Scriptwriter. He isn't the most substantial by any means, but he was the best of the field that ran on the Flat and he has clearly taken well to the new discipline. However, I suspect the runner-up Perseus Way is the better longer-term prospect. Perseus Way, a good-bodied sort, lacked previous experience over hurdles and allowed the winner first run. For sure the winner could probably have pulled out more, but Perseus Way has more potential to improve. The favourite Blueking d'Oroux was another one I liked in the paddock. For the first half of the race everything looked rosy, his slick jumping only to be expected from one with three runs in France under his belt. However, then he capitulated alarmingly, something surely not right. Blueking d'Oroux had worn a tongue strap in France, which may indicate where the problem lay. Hopefully the issue can be ironed out.

Scriptwriter's trainer Milton Harris completed a double at the fixture when Gentle Slopes won the listed bumper that closed the meeting. Gentle Slopes hadn't been seen to advantage when beaten here last month, but was ridden to much better effect under a change of jockey and put up a smart effort. Gentle Slopes is an athletic sort and looks ready for jumping, so it was good to hear that his trainer plans to crack on over hurdles. The Challow Hurdle was even mentioned for one clearly held in very high regard, though that may be getting ahead of things. Predictably, there were a couple of Kayf Tara offspring in the field that I really liked – Cape Vidal and Cuthbert Dibble. The latter is a bit weak at present, just a four year old, and he didn't see the race out. Cape Vidal built on his debut form and should be winning a race or two when he goes over hurdles. Queen's Gamble, who landed the listed bumper confined to mares, was an even more impressive winner. In contrast to Gentle Slopes, the four-year-old Queen's Gamble isn't yet the finished article, a bit up in the air at the moment, and it makes sense to keep her to bumpers this winter. She's clearly useful and it will take a good one to beat her, even under a penalty, in the Hen Knight at Huntingdon.

