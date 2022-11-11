Timeform's man at the course David Cleary with his reflections on the action from Cheltenham last weekend and several horses who need to go in the tracker.
Having the previous week spent an afternoon at Newbury where the main activity was crossing out withdrawals due to the ground being firmer than ideal and half of another getting soaked at Sandown before the deluge called a halt to proceedings, I went to the November meeting at Cheltenham with a feeling of some trepidation. What further pitfalls did the weather have in store?
I shouldn't have fretted. There were withdrawals due to the ground – Edwardstone in the Shloer Chase the most notable, leaving Nube Negra with a stroll in the sun – but, by and large, the races stood up well. The sun, too much, too low, turned into an issue on both Saturday and Sunday, with the hurdles in the straight missed out in two races each day. It's good that the cards are now ordered so that the chases are early enough in the afternoon that they are less likely to suffer an issue with low sun. Starting racing 45 minutes earlier might be even better.
That said, there was a suggestion from Mouse Morris, the trainer of the Paddy Power Gold Cup runner-up French Dynamite, that his horse's error at the last fence was partly due to the sun. Whatever the cause, it was certainly costly, the momentum lost just enough to turn the outcome.
French Dynamite is a fine stamp of a chaser and his jumping was very good at times, and he really impressed with the way he travelled through much of the race, in the firing line all the way in a properly-run contest. Surely still set to be some way ahead of his mark, there has to be a good race or two in French Dynamite this winter.
Ga Law was the one to take advantage of that late error. He's a more finely-made type than the second and different in racing style on this showing too, stamina the key to his victory. Ga Law will be well suited by a step up in trip, more to come when he goes up to three miles.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Il Ridoto is another young chaser who is on a good mark. He couldn't have looked fitter beforehand and had a breathing operation since a disappointing end to his last campaign, but he didn't quite see the race out, the climb to the finish at this trip just too much for him. Il Ridoto landed the two-mile handicap at Newbury's big meeting last November and will be worth noting if he turns up in that contest again in two weeks.
The Saturday card opened with the JCB Triumph Trial, which went the way of Sedgefield scorer Scriptwriter. He isn't the most substantial by any means, but he was the best of the field that ran on the Flat and he has clearly taken well to the new discipline. However, I suspect the runner-up Perseus Way is the better longer-term prospect.
Perseus Way, a good-bodied sort, lacked previous experience over hurdles and allowed the winner first run. For sure the winner could probably have pulled out more, but Perseus Way has more potential to improve.
The favourite Blueking d'Oroux was another one I liked in the paddock. For the first half of the race everything looked rosy, his slick jumping only to be expected from one with three runs in France under his belt. However, then he capitulated alarmingly, something surely not right. Blueking d'Oroux had worn a tongue strap in France, which may indicate where the problem lay. Hopefully the issue can be ironed out.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Scriptwriter's trainer Milton Harris completed a double at the fixture when Gentle Slopes won the listed bumper that closed the meeting. Gentle Slopes hadn't been seen to advantage when beaten here last month, but was ridden to much better effect under a change of jockey and put up a smart effort.
Gentle Slopes is an athletic sort and looks ready for jumping, so it was good to hear that his trainer plans to crack on over hurdles. The Challow Hurdle was even mentioned for one clearly held in very high regard, though that may be getting ahead of things.
Predictably, there were a couple of Kayf Tara offspring in the field that I really liked – Cape Vidal and Cuthbert Dibble. The latter is a bit weak at present, just a four year old, and he didn't see the race out. Cape Vidal built on his debut form and should be winning a race or two when he goes over hurdles.
Queen's Gamble, who landed the listed bumper confined to mares, was an even more impressive winner. In contrast to Gentle Slopes, the four-year-old Queen's Gamble isn't yet the finished article, a bit up in the air at the moment, and it makes sense to keep her to bumpers this winter. She's clearly useful and it will take a good one to beat her, even under a penalty, in the Hen Knight at Huntingdon.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
The meeting opened with one of the lower-grade races over the three days, a conditional jockeys handicap hurdle, but this appeals as a race that will throw up winners. The runner-up Fine Casting would be top of the list to keep on side. He looked in good shape for his first start since February and I liked the way he travelled through the race.
Having led on the bridle two out, Fine Casting quickened in the straight but was unable to sustain his run sufficiently to see off the challenge of the Irish raider Sweet Will. Fine Casting is clearly well handicapped, unexposed around two and a half miles and will surely be going one better before long.
The third Oscar Thyne isn't the most taking, but he looked in good order after a lengthy absence and shaped promisingly on his first start for Fergal O'Brien. He could well benefit from a return to further.
Finally, the intermediate handicap hurdle on Saturday, which looks another strong piece of form. The winner Unanswered scored as if a long way ahead of his mark, easy to see him landing a premier handicap later in the season. The lightly-raced runner-up Wiseguy, who has the physique for chasing later on, also has races in him. However, let's talk about Nickle Back.
If – and it is an if – his abilities can be channelled correctly then Nickle Back could be as exciting a prospect as was on show over the whole meeting. He's a six-year-old, a chaser on looks and demeanour, but this was just his third start over hurdles, having been off over a year since his only outing last season.
Nickle Back bolted to post (perhaps should have been withdrawn) and more or less did the same in the race. He was breezing along, still 30 lengths clear at the end of the back straight, the advantage eroded by the last (usual two out) as his exuberance began to tell. However, he didn't drop out completely, as might have been expected. The elements are there to be a smart performer, if only they can click into place.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.