Nigel Twiston-Davies insists it would be a lovely achievement if I Like To Move It could take a step closer to emulating former stable star The New One at Cheltenham on Saturday by securing the trainer a record-equalling sixth win in the Unibet International Hurdle.
After saddling the now-retired The New One to glory in the Grade Two prize on three occasions, Twiston-Davies hopes the progressive son of Trans Island can follow in his hoof prints by making his first start in the Grade Two contest at successful one.
I Like To Move It, who is named after the 1994 smash hit by Reel To Real feat The Mad Stuntman, earned a step back up in class after shouldering top-weight to victory at the track last month in the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle.
However, before I Like To Move It makes his sixth appearance at Cheltenham the Naunton handler claims the debate as to how the five year old got his name has been settled after it caused much discussion in the aftermath of his Greatwood win.
Twiston-Davies said: “It would be a lovely achievement if we could win. Life is about winning races like this and those big expensive races are the best.
“We worked out how he got his name in the end. It was Ted’s (son) favourite song but Poppy (daughter) thought of the name and said why don’t we call him that?
“It definitely added to the occasion last time by having all the children there to watch and what with Sam (Twiston-Davies, son) riding him in the Greatwood.
“Sam will be on board again and I’m sure Willy will be about but Minnie, Poppy, Rosie and Ted will all be there again. It just means that bit more when we win and they are there.
“The most wonderful thing about last time was that they played I Like To Move It when he came in so well done to Cheltenham for that.
“Let’s hope this year we can get a record-equalling sixth win in the race. He has done everything right and hopefully he is our next The New One. He looks very special.”
Memories might fade over time, however Twiston-Davies recalls his first victory in the race back in 2009 with Khyber Kim, who had in behind that day the previous season’s Champion Hurdle one-two Punjabi and Celestial Halo.
Twiston-Davies said: “Khyber Kim won the Greatwood just before it and that was the first real sign that he was really good. He then won the International before finishing second in the Champion Hurdle and winning the Aintree Hurdle so it wasn’t a bad season at all.
“His International win was a step forward, beating Celestial Halo and Punjabi, who the season before had won the Champion Hurdle. We were always hoping he could win but we weren’t thinking any differently. He was a lovely horse but that was a long time ago.
“He was just a very talented horse. It was a phenomenal season, but unfortunately he went off the boil the next season and he wasn’t quite so good after that.”
Although Twiston-Davies claimed the race 12 months ago with Guard Your Dreams it is The New One that he will remain best associated with the race for following his victories in the 2013, 2014 and 2016 renewals.
He said: “Guard Your Dreams was very good last year and it was a career best from him. We weren’t that confident but he did it very well. He had been running well beforehand as he was third at Ascot before that in a Grade Two. The race just suited him.
“However, this really was The New One’s race. All of his wins in the race were pretty good, but you would probably have to say his last one was the best as he was giving eight pounds to My Tent Or Yours that day.
“He is one of the most special horses I’ve trained as he was just so consistent and won over £1 million in prize money. Cheltenham really suited him, especially this race."
Looking ahead to his chances of victory at the weekend, Twiston-Davies is confident that I Like To Move It can add a second Grade Two victory to his name at the track just over 12 months after scoring at the same level in the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle.
He added: “He was unlucky not to win the Betfair Hurdle last season but he pulled a bit hard early on, however he has looked very smart from the word go.
“Last time out he was giving 11lbs to the runner-up and beat him five lengths while the third horse was 18 lengths behind so it was pretty impressive. The Greatwood had been the early target then we thought we would go down this line again.
“We were very hopeful he could win off top weight in the Greatwood as he is a big strong horse that goes very well. It was a very bold ride Sam gave him but he looked in command from a long way out.
“He is very similar to those that have won the race for me in the past in that he is a good work horse and he does things with the minimum of fuss. Hopefully he will be good enough for this.”
While each of I Like To Move It’s victories have all come on the old track Twiston-Davies is confident that a switch to the new track and a small field will not inconvenience the Anne-Marie and Jamie Shepperd-owned gelding.
“He was beaten in the County Hurdle last season not because it was on the new course he had simply done enough that season. He just didn’t shine in the day and we just draw a line through it,” said Twiston-Davies.
“A small field won’t be a problem as he made it all in the Greatwood and he could do it again and make his own pace.
“He will go chasing next season as he jumps his hurdles like fences. It is that old cliché that it is a bonus what he is doing now and he is only five. His future is ahead of him.
“The owners have been massive supporters of the yard recently and luckily it has all been working out pretty well for them and hopefully it could get even better. If he is half as good as The New One it would be alright. We are not going to make any big predictions but where this is life there is hope."
