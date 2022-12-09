Day one of the International meeting was first subject to a 7.30am precautionary check – and despite temperatures at Prestbury Park dipping to as low as minus 7.5C overnight, clerk of the course Jon Pullin was encouraged by what he found.

However, with the frost covers yet to be fully lifted, Pullin will check on conditions once more mid-morning before making a final call.

He said: “We’ve lifted the covers and checked this morning and everywhere we have checked has been perfectly raceable.

“We just want to give ourselves the opportunity to have a proper look once the covers have been lifted to make sure there’s no surprises there.”

The first of six races at Cheltenham is due to get under way at 12.40pm.