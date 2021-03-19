Horse Racing
Cheltenham - ground dried out

Cheltenham Festival going: Good in places for Friday action

By Sporting Life
08:35 · FRI March 19, 2021

The going at Cheltenham has dried out to good to soft, good in places for the final day of the Festival.

A mainly dry and overcast day is forecast although light drizzle is possible at times.

So far there's only one non-runner on the card with Pileon out of the closing Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

The feature race is at 3.05pm with Al Boum Photo bidding to join Cheltenham legends such as Arkle, Cottage Rake and Best Mate by winning a third WellChild Gold Cup.

However, he been usurped as favourite by A Plus Tard who is bidding to cap a remarkable week for jockey Rachael Blackmore who has five winners on the board from the first three days.

