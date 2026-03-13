Menu icon
The top amateur rider shares his thoughts
The top amateur rider shares his thoughts

Cheltenham Gold Cup preview: Patrick Mullins on Gaelic Warrior's chances

By Sporting Life
Fri March 13, 2026 · 1h ago

Patrick Mullins is confident Gaelic Warrior is ready to follow in the hoofprints of Al Boum Photo and Galopin Des Champs by winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Speaking to Sporting Life on the morning of the race he said: “I think he’s in great form, he’s doing everything right at home. I think the track layout with the constant inside running rail and the fresh ground and everyone crowding around will provide plenty of cover for Paul Townend.

“Haiti Couleurs will ensure a strong gallop which will help him settle and I don’t see any problem there. I think he’ll stay. The bit of rain will help him for all I think he’s better on heavy ground and I just think he’s the best horse in the race.

“The King George was set up against him and he still nearly beat them – but I know the others will feel the same – but if he can get good luck in running, get settled and get jumping, he can step into Galopin Des Champs’ shoes.”

Paul Townend (left) and Willie Mullins celebrate with the Cheltenham Gold Cup
