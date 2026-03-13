Speaking to Sporting Life on the morning of the race he said: “I think he’s in great form, he’s doing everything right at home. I think the track layout with the constant inside running rail and the fresh ground and everyone crowding around will provide plenty of cover for Paul Townend.

“Haiti Couleurs will ensure a strong gallop which will help him settle and I don’t see any problem there. I think he’ll stay. The bit of rain will help him for all I think he’s better on heavy ground and I just think he’s the best horse in the race.

“The King George was set up against him and he still nearly beat them – but I know the others will feel the same – but if he can get good luck in running, get settled and get jumping, he can step into Galopin Des Champs’ shoes.”