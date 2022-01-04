Joe Tizzard insists Lostintranslation “has still got the ability” to run in this year’s Cheltenhham Gold Cup and would have an each-way chance if he returns to the level of form that saw him finish third in chasing’s Blue Riband event in 2020.

The 10 year old remains on course for a third tilt at the prestigious Grade One contest on Friday 18th March after featuring among the 30 entries received today for the extended 3m 2f prize. Having been pulled up in last year’s Gold Cup on his final start of the campaign, Lostintranslation, who is trained by Tizzard’s father Colin, made a winning return to action with victory in the Grade Two 1965 Chase at Ascot in November. And although he could only finish fifth in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day, connections remain hopeful he can bounce back to his best come March. Lostintranslation also appears alongside 35 other horses entered for the Ryanair Chase at The Festival, and Joe Tizzard explained: “He is entered up in both the Gold Cup and Ryanair but he has dropped to a mark of 157 which is quite interesting.

“He was very good on his comeback in the Grade Two at Ascot which was a great confidence booster to him and it showed he has still got the ability. He travelled well in the King George and then he hit a bit of a flat spot. But then he kept on galloping all the way to the line. Kempton can sometimes do that to horses. He has come out of the race fine but he knows that he has had a race. “He will probably run in either the Denman Chase or the Ascot Chase, then he will have another go at the Gold Cup. He has got a bit to find in the Gold Cup but we will take our chance and hopefully have a good spring campaign. “He jumped the last in front in the race in 2020 before finishing third. The boys (owners Richard O’Dwyer and Paul Taylor) are keen to have another crack and if we get him there in the sort of form when he finished third he would have an each way chance.” Tizzard, who claimed the 2018 Gold Cup with the recently-retired Native River, could have two runners in this year’s renewal, having also given an entry to Fiddlerontheroof.