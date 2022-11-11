A review of the action from Friday's meeting at Cheltenham where Sweet Will won the opener for Gavin Cromwell.

Dream win for Buckley Kieren Buckley did not hold back on the celebrations after enjoying a moment he had dreamt about since starting out riding when tasting victory at Cheltenham for the first time aboard Sweet Will (8/1) in the Markei Insurance Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle. Out of luck on his 10 previous rides at the track, the 26 year old was not to be denied on this occasion when guiding the Gavin Cromwell-trained Dragon Pulse gelding to glory, which was his second victory in the space of a week. Having scored at Fairyhouse on Tuesday the five year old showed no ill effects for that performance when demonstrating that stamina is very much his forte in the opening two miles and five furlongs contest to give Buckley his first winner in 184 days. Sweeping around the final bend victory looked to be heading the way of strong travelling 4-1 Joint-Favourite Fine Casting, who swept past long-time leader Hector Javilex, to move to the head of affairs on the run to the last.

However, although still holding every chance over the final flight Fine Casting had to settle for second best with Sweet Will storming by up the run in before going on to score by three and three quarter lengths. Buckley said: “Relief or elation, I don’t know how to describe it! It’s a moment I’ve dreamt about since I’ve started riding. I just couldn’t believe how I went away from the rest of them when I pinged over the last. I couldn’t believe it, I’ve come here with chances before and for one reason or another they’ve all got beat - I was waiting for that to happen again today and it never did. “I’ve been with Gavin since May and I was with Nigel (Hawke) before. I don’t know if it’s a bit poetic or what, but I had a ride here for Gavin in the County Hurdle and got offered the job on the back of that - so to come back here six months later and ride my first Cheltenham winner for Gavin is amazing and I owe the man a lot. “My career wasn’t really going anywhere – for all I was getting a lot off Nigel – so the move to Gavin’s has seen things completely taken. I’m 26 now so I’m not a spring chicken so I’m just really thankful. “The feeling definitely lived up to my dreams and then I took as long as I could coming back along the walkway! I soaked it all up because you don’t know when the next one is going to happen, I can’t believe it.” As for winning trainer Cromwell he heaped praise on the triumphant jockey. Cromwell added: “Kieren was just saying that he thought his riding had improved since he’s come to Ireland and that the old Kieren wouldn’t have won on him. He sat going down the hill and gave him a beautiful ride, so it was good.”

Sky flies high The second race was the £50,000 Mucking Brilliant Paddy Power Handicap Chase over two miles, which saw Amarillo Sky (7/2) provide trainer Joe Tizzard with his first Cheltenham winner since taking over the licence from father Colin in May. The six year old was a fine fifth as a novice in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual at The Festival March and after finding Grade One company too hot on his final outing at Aintree last season he looked a different proposition here, showing plenty of guts to lead from pillar to post for a length and a half success under Brendan Powell. It was a performance which pleased Tizzard, who admitted that it was something of a relief to be back in the winner’s enclosure at Cheltenham. He said: “He bounced out real good and positive and he was able to dictate it. Sam Thomas’ horse (Only Diamond) took him on down the hill but he battled well for it.

“For one second after the last I thought he was going to get passed but he stuck his head down well. He is a progressive six year old and I’m chuffed to bits with that. “That is my first Cheltenham winner in my own name, but I’m not sure when we had our last Cheltenham winner as a team to be honest either but it is nice to get one in the bag. It is brilliant for Jon Romans as he is a huge supporter of ours and these horses are in his own name now. “I thought he was off a workable mark and I thought he deserved to be near enough favourite as it was the right race for him. “I just wanted him to be very handy but I didn’t expect him to make every yard. I love Brendan riding that way as they like being ridden that way. Once he was in front he could just fill him up. He jumped great and didn’t put a foot wrong. There is a nice race at Newbury in two weeks’ time so I will probably take him there. He (Thomas, son) is here today but he might have to come every day of the week now!” Winning jockey Brendan Powell added: “There was plenty of pace in the race on paper but he is a horse that likes to be up in the van. He has got a bit of early speed so once I got to the front I was able to do my own thing. He has won from the front before so I thought I might as well keep it simple. “I felt like I was going easier enough most of the way round and that I saved a bit for after the last. You can never be confident but I was pretty sure I had the others covered up the run in.”

Magic dart for Lee A thrilled Kerry Lee credited an ‘incredible’ ride from Richard Patrick as the recipe behind Magic Dancer’s (7/2) fine performance to win the Glenfarclas Veterans' Handicap Chase at Cheltenham today, day one of The November Meeting – and provide the yard with a first victory since May in the process. Lee has plenty of happy memories at this meeting, winning the 2019 renewal of the Paddy Power Gold Cup with Happy Diva, but you have to go back to the 29th of May to find the Hereford trainer’s last success, with Demachine at Uttoxeter. Magic Dancer arrived here in fine heart however, having won on his most recent start at Ludlow in April, and was also a dual winner at Cheltenham, including in a novices’ handicap hurdle at The November Meeting back in 2017. The son of Norse Dancer travelled ominously well into matters under an ice cool Patrick. The pair took over courtesy of a fine jump at the final fence before going on to score by a length to the delight of Lee, who was quick to credit the hard work of her team for making this victory possible.

She said: “This is incredible. It has been quite a dry spell over the summer, Demachine was my last winner back in May, and the horses haven’t been firing into the autumn. “I screamed this one home but I’m so lucky I’ve got a great team at home. It is really lovely everyone can pull together and that we can get a great result on the big stage. “It was incredible (the ride). They went a very fast pace which was slightly too quick for him and his jumping wasn’t quite perfect. I thought at about five out oh dear that is not a great place to make a mistake but he took his time and as soon as he winged the last, after getting the most incredible jump two out, I have to say all credit to Richard Patrick as he gave him the very best ride. “He is just such a lovely horse to have on the yard. He is just one of our favourites and he has got such a great personality. I drove him here and unloaded him and he marched into here and was so pleased to be at Cheltenham it is fantastic. “Yesterday BBC Midlands came to do a feature and he was like ‘they’ve come to see me’, which is just lovely. He holds a huge place in our hearts just like Happy Diva and the likes. “You could be no more than hopeful given the form of the horses over the last few weeks so it was with mild trepidation as much as anything. It is a big step up to come here and go in a 0-150. “We bypassed Worcester and somewhere else as it wasn’t quite right and we’ve waited and waited. We scoped him earlier in the week and we should run so on we go. I just started screaming at the last. You know he will love the hill but it seemed an awful long way from the last when we were in front. We have been beaten a few times coming up that hill so it was nice to see him come up in front. “We’ve had him at least five years now. He is one of those happy horses. If he can’t put a smile on your face nothing can. This was the plan and it was only the plan when it was announced this was in place of the cross country so we are very lucky it is on. It is an absolute joy and I’m so proud of Magic and the team.” Meanwhile, winning jockey Richard Patrick added: “He has been class. He won on this card five years ago and he has been second in a Betfair Hurdle and the likes. “He has just been ultra-consistent. It was his third win around here and he always runs his race. He is a bit of a legend. I was hopeful but we were taking on horses coming back in trip so that was my only concern but it all worked out well in the end.” Prayers answered at Cheltenham Unanswered Prayers wasted no time in getting off the mark over fences after finding extra in reserve late on to register a battling front running success in the SSS Super Alloys Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase. A triple winner over hurdles the six year old hit the ground running on his chasing debut following a game performance under Tom Cannon to get off the mark for the campaign in the two and a half mile contest. Having been as big as 6-1 yesterday with one betting firm the gelded son of Ocovango was sent off 9/4 Favourite to make an instant impact over fences-and he did not disappoint after taking a significant step forward for his comeback run over hurdles. Although looking somewhat of a sitting duck to the strong travelling Railway Hurricane over the last Unanswered Prayers was not to be denied after pulling out more when required to prevail by three-quarters of a length.

