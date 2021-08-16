Snowden thinks big with Datsalrightgino

Datsalrightgino is likely to test the water at Grade One level on his next appearance after coming out on top in a thrilling climax to the opening race at Cheltenham on Friday.

The five-year-old was placed in each of his four starts in bumpers last season, filling the runner-up spot on three occasions. But the combination of a summer wind operation and a switch to jumping appeared to have helped him raise his game judged on an impressive hurdling debut at Fontwell last month.

Jamie Snowden’s charge looked booked for minor honours again in the British EBF “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle after the strong-travelling Jpr One moved to the lead.