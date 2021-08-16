Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Datsalrightgino (left) wins the opener
Datsalrightgino (left) wins the opener

Cheltenham Friday review: Jamie Snowden thinks big

By Sporting Life
12:54 · FRI December 10, 2021

A review of the action from Friday's meeting at Cheltenham where Datsalrightgino won the opener.

Snowden thinks big with Datsalrightgino

Datsalrightgino is likely to test the water at Grade One level on his next appearance after coming out on top in a thrilling climax to the opening race at Cheltenham on Friday.

The five-year-old was placed in each of his four starts in bumpers last season, filling the runner-up spot on three occasions. But the combination of a summer wind operation and a switch to jumping appeared to have helped him raise his game judged on an impressive hurdling debut at Fontwell last month.

Jamie Snowden’s charge looked booked for minor honours again in the British EBF “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle after the strong-travelling Jpr One moved to the lead.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

But 6/1 shot Datsalrightgino powered up the famous hill under Gavin Sheehan to prevail by a neck.

Snowden said: “I think he’s a nice horse and I think he’ll go on any ground. I couldn’t believe he didn’t win a bumper, so we went belts and braces and gave him a wind op in the summer.

“He gallops, he jumps, he’s got a bit of speed and he’s classy. He’s very exciting, hopefully. He stayed galloping all the way to the line and will probably end up going to the Tolworth Hurdle (at Sandown in January) now.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING