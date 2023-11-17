Cheltenham Friday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from the first day of the November Meeting at Cheltenham.

Foxy leads them a merry dance in the Country Foxy Jacks (9/1) won a thrilling renewal of the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on the opening day of the November Meeting. Gavin Brouder set out to make all aboard the Mouse Morris trained nine-year-old and led over all of the 31 fences but Latenightpass was alongside Foxy Jacks on the run-in only for the eventual winner to pull out a little more. Foxy Jacks had failed to complete in two previous runs over the course but was foot perfect this time as he beat a strong field including Delta Work, Galvin and course specialist Back On The Lash. The last-two named never really looked like landing a blow but Delta Work loomed large in Brouder's wing-mirrors for much of the final circuit. However, he began to tread water as the field moved onto the racecourse proper and was one of around half a dozen runners left behind by the front pair. They were separated by a length and a quarter at the line but there were fully 10 lengths back to Didero Vallis in third who in turn was almost four lengths clear of Francky Du Berlais.

Morris was full of praise for the jockey, saying: “He was very tenacious. He is not simple, but he got a great ride. He jumped super. He is not straightforward. I thought he was in great shape, but there was 30 odd fences to jump and he is not noted for excellent jumping. I thought he got an excellent ride from Gavin. "It changes his mind a bit over these fences. I don’t think he put a foot wrong today. I couldn’t be happier. There are a lot times he hasn’t delivered and that is what makes these days good. I don’t think the weight makes any difference to this fellow, it is just getting him on his day. He belongs to great people and they love the craic. It is a while ago since I had a winner here. That has been his problem (not completing races), but he has been running well this season. He has been running well and he won the Midlands National and was third in the Kerry National so something has happened to him.” Brouder said: “I’ve ridden him in nearly all his runs this season. He has been placed in all of them and pulled up in one when things didn’t go right. He has been an unbelievable servant all season and to win this is unreal. I’ve been getting a good feel off him just going along in front and letting him do his own thing with the jumping, and he will either go left or right. I think my fellow was in front for so long that he just kind of idled. He did that at Kilbeggan. He idled all the way up the run in up to the line. “I’ve been getting on very well with him jumping and I thought if he does the same that we always do we will be fine.” "It is unreal (winning at Cheltenham). Going up past the line in front there is not a feeling like it. I’m going to fly home and go to work then head to Navan for the boss and hopefully have another good spin up there. I’ve been getting on very well with him jumping and I thought if he does the same that we always do we will be fine.” Gordon Elliott said of Delta Work and Galvin: “Keith (Donoghue, on Delta Work) said for the second half of the race he never jumped and he was a bit sore pulling him up so we will see how he is. Cheltenham in March is the plan. You could see in the second half of the race he never jumped like he can so hopefully he is okay in the morning. "In fairness we were happy with the run and if we got beat today we wouldn’t have been disappointed. The way he jumped the second half of the race he was never right. Galvin ran very well, he just hated the ground, but I’m very happy. They will probably both have one more run over hurdles and that will be it until March.” Missile downs Captain and Doyen Evan Williams looks to have a smart prospect on his hands after Minella Missile (22/1) took a step up in class in his stride when winning the Trustatrader Novices' Hurdle. The Grade 2, registered as the Hyde Novices' Hurdle, saw Captain Teague sent off at odds-on with the Irish-trained pair of The Big Doyen and Kinbara his only challengers in the market. Those three led for much of the two mile five furlongs but Minella Missile crept into contention on the inside under Adam Wedge. Captain Teague responded to his rider's urgings but looked to be finding it harder work than The Big Doyen and Minella Missile as the three jumped the last together. The favourite stuck to his task, and claimed second, but had no answer to the winner's turn of foot. Minella Missile, a winning pointer, had also surprised the market when winning a maiden hurdle at Chepstow at 20/1 on his Rules bow last month.

"We liked him in Chepstow," revealed Williams, "But the time was very, very slow so we were a little bit concerned and backing him up quickly - just 17 days - so you're always a bit wary but we half had an inkling that we hoped he could be okay so it was lovely to see him do that. "We were happy with him but I'm happy with selling platers some days; it's nice when it comes right. We'll just go quietly, there's no plan at all; it's great for Mrs Davies (owner) as it's her hundredth winner and it's lovely to do it here, it's fantastic. “I told Janet (Davies) that in the past (that certain horses have been special). He is just one of them. He quickens and he is very laid back. You can drop him in and I love a horse you can drop in and that quickens. There are not many that can get there in two strides, but he can do that. “The reason why the price he was is down to the trainer. It is nothing to do with the horse. Talk is talk, but it is November. The men in March don’t talk they just turn up. We are under no illusions. He has won his good race. He is a half -brother to a horse that I think is a good horse called Monbeg Genius. “His future will probably be over fences somewhere down the line. For a staying novice hurdler he quickens. Racing pulls in the emotions of life which are important to the very trivial pursuit of going faster than another horse on a grassy field. “That was Janet’s one hundredth winner. She has had a lot of winners, and she has had a couple of nice horses, but as happens with racing sometimes it gives back that little bit of a fairytale. It is crazy how the cards fall sometimes. It is Janet’s day and that is what makes it special to me.” Davies, who has endured a difficult time following the death of her husband, Peter, said: "That was my 100th winner today and how amazing is that. We last won here with Court Minstrel and I never thought we would have another one like him. “Evan said when he won at Chepstow 17 days ago you have a nice horse, but I didn’t think he was going to be that nice. I was trying to keep cool as this time last year I lost my husband Peter suddenly in his sleep. It has been a difficult year but my goodness that was so amazing.” Wedge added: "He's a horse who doesn't show us a whole lot at home but the twice we've gone to the track he couldn't show us any more, it's brilliant. "We had a plan to stick to the inside and I thought I'm not going to go and chase everyone else, I'm going to stick to my own thing and it's worked out well today. They've quickened and we've quickened and I've almost hit the front going to the last and he's pricked his ears on me and then I've had to ask him again and he's gone again, so he's a lovely horse. "He's very exciting for us now, it's fantastic to have a horse like that."

Homme Public wins at Cheltenham

Lucky Homme scores at Cheltenham JPR One had the SSS Super Alloys Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices' Chase in safe-keeping only to stumble on landing after the last, unseating Brendan Powell. That left Homme Public (13/2) in second and he took full advantage to hold-off a renewed challenge from Petit Tonnerre. JPR One impressed on his chase debut and set out to make all in the Grade 2 contest, registered as the November Novices' Chase. Homme Public gave chase ahead of Petit Tonnerre and Mighty Tom with no change in the order as they headed down the hill. Mighty Tom took closer order having jumped the third last with Homme Public pulled out to challenge approaching the second last only for JPR One to quicken impressively when asked and leave them trailing. The race looked all but over only for drama to unfold, handing victory to Homme Public, who had been advised by Ben Linfoot at 5/1.

It was a first Cheltenham winner for jockey Henry Brooke who was riding for the in-form partnership of Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero. "If anything he just didn't love the ground today, he never took the bit like he would normally. His jumping was very good, they went a nice gallop in front, I come to join him but he slipped away down to two out; I missed both two out and the last but he's very good, he's nimble on his feet. "Jonjo (O'Neill) has come to my girths and he's fairly scurried away; he's just improved and improved." Greenall said: "He has a really nice, low carriage, jumps his fences very neatly and efficiently; he has been great since he came over, he was a good hurdler and seems to be progressing over fences. "He's probably in no-man's land, he's done well to win today, but you never know he could progress again. I definitely think he's a better horse on better ground so whether we just give him a mini-break or something and go in the spring but Josh does all the entries and stuff so we'll have a look and see." Joe Tizzard said of the unfortunate JPR One: “I don’t know if he slipped or he just stumbled a little bit, but they’re both up and okay and that’s the main thing. “We know we’ve got a horse to go to war with. This was a lovely next step, it wasn’t like it was five out and we don’t know, they’ve come to him on his girths and he’s gone again. He was about to put up a proper performance, there’s no doubt about that. “I was thinking we might have a crack at the Henry VIII or something, but we might just give him a confidence booster we’ll see. “I don’t think the horse thinks anything went wrong, he enjoyed himself and jumped for fun, looking like he was going to be very impressive. Brendan was chuffed to bits with him, he’s a bit gutted as he was home and hosed. He said he asked him two out and he put the race to bed quickly. “But we’ve been here before. You’ve got to jump to win.”

American Sniper wins the opener at Cheltenham

Sniper picks them off American Sniper (16/1) won the Lycetts Insurance Brokers Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle for David Pipe and Fergus Gillard. Held-up towards the rear of the field for much of the two mile five furlong trip, Gillard and American Sniper took the wide route coming down the hill and hit the front travelling strongly. The pair took a couple of lengths out of the field but White Rhino charged home against the stands' side rail to keep the eventual winner honest. White Rhino got to American Sniper's quarters but couldn't make any further inroads as the pair pulled clear of the remainder. American Sniper, with cheekpieces re-fitted and a first time tongue tie, prevailed by three quarters of a length to provide Gillard with a first winner at Cheltenham. Paricolor, a stablemate of the winner, finished third ahead of 33/1 each-way Value Bet selection High Stakes and Pinnacle Peak. The well-backed favourite Uncle Bert got no further than the fourth. As the principals entered the winner's enclosure the klaxon rang out to announce a stewards' enquiry as they looked into interference between the fourth, High Stakes and the fifth, Pinnacle Peak. The stewards reversed the placings.

"He did travel well," the winning trainer told Racing TV. "We put some sheepskin side pieces back on him and a tongue tie for the first time. His first two runs this season were on soft ground and he wants a bit better ground; it's the first time they've raced on this course this season and the first race of the meeting so the better ground helped as well. "He probably got there a bit too soon but the horse took Fergus there, Gearoid Harney (jockey of Paricolor) unfortunately had the choice and picked the wrong one but there will be other days for him; good to give Fergus a winner who obviously was attached to us. "We all know it's very hard to win here, the November Meeting is always a special meeting - second only to The Festival - and great for a very enthusiastic bunch of owners who are local and there will be a big party tonight." Part-owner Andy Pryce said: “I lost my mum Linda on Monday following a short illness with cancer. This was a tonic I needed and I think she was probably looking down on me today. “It was a difficult decision to come here today. I’m as high as a kite. I’ve never been at a race meeting when our syndicate has had a winner and for the first time for that to have happened at Cheltenham is brilliant. “My emotions have been up and down all week. It was a difficult drive in, and it was a difficult decision to come here today with what has been going on, but I needed something and he has certainly given me that something. “My heart went through the roof. Coming down the hill he looked like he was doing hand stands and I thought we have a chance here. He then stayed on well after the last which was fantastic. It was just what we needed and all the family were watching at home.” "He wasn't really enjoying it amongst them," added Gillard, "So I thought it would be sensible to switch wide and he's locked on and, if anything, idled when he hit the front but he's done it well. "I was actually wanting to fill him up a bit going down to two out when we were dropping down the hill I thought I might roll down to it and I was able just to bring him back, he was flicking his ears and he's done it nicely. "It (a first winner at Cheltenham) means a whole pile. I've had a few goes, a few favourites that haven't quite come in. David was good to me at the start of my career and it's great to pay him back."

Triple Trade on his way to victory

Triple Trade collars Calico Triple Trade (10/3 favourite) got up in the final yards to deny Calico in the Mucking Brilliant Paddy Power Handicap Chase. Leading fancy Ballybreeze got no further than the first but Calico was already front rank by the time of his departure as he and Harry Skelton helped cut out the early running with Do Your Job and Madara. Do Your Job was the first of the three to back out but the other pair were soon joined by Prince Escalus. Harry Skelton took a couple of lengths out of the field having jumped the third last leaving several of his pursuers flat-footed. That move looked as though it could pay dividends but Calico was a little low at the last and Triple Trade, who had travelled better than on his reappearance second over course and distance, found his stride on the rising ground, staying on strongly under Brendan Powell to reel in the tiring leader, going on to win by three quarters of a length. Walk In Clover, trained like the second by Dan Skelton, was another to finish strongly, claiming third.

"I thought he gave him a brilliant ride," said winning trainer Joe Tizzard. "He's a horse who actually jams on when he hits the front and in his races before he's hit the front and he's jammed on at the last. "We said today we'd try and sit a little bit closer than last time, ground helped. The horse deserved to win and he's improving all the time. He's been sharper since his run, a lot of my horses were needing a run three weeks ago, so we were expecting a big performance and it came off. "He is one of the cheapest horses we have purchased and we picked him up for about twelve thousand pounds. He is owned by three good lads. Dad said he was a Gold Cup horse when we got him then we couldn’t get him on the track for 18 months! He loves saying that about horses though! "I'd be half-tempted to take him to Newbury with him at the end of the month for a race we won with Amarillo Sky; these two milers you can run them a bit more frequent." Powell added: "He ran a really good race here last time on ground that was probably a bit quick for him. That race sharpened him up a hell of a lot and he travelled better but I think the slower ground helped too. "You can never be fully confident but I was quite confident that I would get there. He's a big horse but he wouldn't have bags and bags to scope, he's very good at being clever from A to B so you just let him get on with it and he's there if you need him." Impose Toi lands gamble Impose Toi (2/1 favourite) received a confident ride in the Valda Energy Novices' Handicap Hurdle. Caithness made much of the running and was still in front at the last but Nico De Boinville and Impose Toi were never too far away and readily picked up the long-term leader on the run to the line. Trained by Nicky Henderson and running in the colours of JP McManus, Impose Toi was making his handicap debut, his fifth start over hurdles, and his first run since May and looks to have plenty of scope for progression having won by a cosy two and a quarter lengths. Donnacha rallied well after the last to pass Caithness for second with the front three finishing clear of Mr Mackay in fourth. Henderson said: "You have to say everything did go according to plan. "We said we would go down the inside, it's a shorter run, but I'm sure we'll be wide by the end of the week. He jumped well, travelled well, he's just a nice youngster; he started a bit lower last year but he's improving. "He's only a novice until next week so this was his last opportunity. He has to go play with the grown ups now. “We felt the mark was workable and it wants to stay where it is! He has got the experience running in a novice handicap like that. Everything was in his favour. It can only get harder, but he is a very likeable character and he is a straightforward horse. He used to be a bit keen, but he has given that up, and he will jump a fence. He is a nice horse for the future.” Looking at potential targets a tilt at the Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot on December 23rd could be on the agenda, however Henderson hinted he might keep Impose Toi’s sights slightly lower for the time being. He added: “You could come into an intermediate hurdle with him. That was a 0-125 so let’s not get carried away. AP (McCoy) mentioned that race, but that is quite a big step up. I wouldn’t be getting to carried away at the moment. His life is in front of him, and he is progressing. Later in the year you would be looking at some of those better handicaps. “He would get two and a half miles and he got that last season. Now he is learning to race more professionally you could go two and a half miles.”