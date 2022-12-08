Since joining Fergal O’Brien the nine-year-old has run three times at Prestbury Park, scoring twice – including over the course and distance – and finishing a gallant third at the track in his most recent appearance during October’s Showcase meeting.

Having skipped the November meeting, he returns from a 48-day break off the same mark looking to scoop the £39,865 first-prize in the hands of Liam Harrison.

O’Brien said: “It will hopefully be more of the same as he likes Cheltenham. He’s won twice there and ran well there the last day.

“He’ll love the ground and hopefully he will go well there again. He’s in good form, we’re very happy with him and fingers crossed, with a bit of luck he’ll run well.”

The nine-strong field is headed by Venetia Williams’ Commodore who was a 15-length winner of the contest 12 months ago and makes his seasonal reappearance off a 9lb higher mark, while Tim Vaughan has high hopes for Eva’s Oskar, who was a runner-up over an extra furlong and a half here last month.

He said: “He ran a belting race for us last time and he seems in great order at home – he’s really fresh and well. We hope he can take another step forward and run a massive race.

“We would prefer a bit softer ground, but the last time we were there it rode like good ground and it actually ended up being a bit tacky. I think with the frost covers being down, it might end up being a bit tacky again.

“We will take our chance and see how we get on and we can look at the Welsh National after that if all goes to plan.”