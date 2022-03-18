Not surprisingly for the Blue Riband of steeplechasing, all bar one of the last ten Gold Cup winners were Grade 1 winners already and that’s something all eight of these leading contenders have accomplished too. An adjusted Timeform rating of 175 or more has been another important indicator of being Gold Cup class, and that’s a concern for Protektorat who’s the only one of these yet to reach that level for all that he’s one of the least exposed among the leading contenders.

Interestingly, the two former winners in the field, Minella Indo and Al Boum Photo, now fall outside the optimum age-range for Gold Cup winners of seven or eight which suggests they’ll have to make way for a younger rival this time. Minella Indo’s failure to win this season is a worry too, judged on the records of most recent winners and the fact that he’s the only one of those listed who hasn’t got his head in front yet this term.

Along with Minella Indo, stablemate A Plus Tard lacks the last-time-out win common to all bar two of the last ten Gold Cup winners. It was Galvin who denied A Plus Tard in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown last time and, along with Chantry House, they are the pair who tick every box.

Both Galvin and Chantry House were successful in novice chases at last year’s Festival, which does their trends profiles no harm, and while there’s not a great deal to choose between the pair judged strictly on form, Galvin shaped more like a future Gold Cup winner at Leopardstown than Chantry House did when making hard work of winning the Cotswold Chase on his latest start.