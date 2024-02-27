Cheltenham Festival tips: Sporting Life team handicappers

Our team provide a handicapper to follow at the Cheltenham Festival following the publication of the weights this week.

BATMAN GIRAC - Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle BATMAN GIRAC, a winner on his second start in France, was sent off 7/4 favourite for a traditionally informative Grade 3 at Fairyhouse in December on his first outing for Willie Mullins. However, he badly failed to meet expectations, hanging markedly to his left and shaping as if something was amiss as he trailed home a distant seventh. But there was a lot more to like about his effort when fourth in a Grade 2 at Leopardstown's Christmas Festival. He was last of the 12 runners as they jumped two out, but he made good progress up the inside and stuck to his task well up the run-in to be beaten little more than five lengths. That offers a good platform to build on and this unexposed juvenile can prove much better than a mark of 133, mindful that he was his powerhouse stable's sole representative and strong in the betting for that Grade 3 at Fairyhouse. (Tony McFadden)

FIRM FOOTINGS - Ultima, Brown Advisory, Trustatrader Plate, Kim Muir FIRM FOOTINGS was part of the Caldwell Construction dispersal sale and was one of the lots that Gordon Elliott managed to retain in the yard. He's already got experience of the Cheltenham Festival having been sixth - beaten five and a quarter lengths at 22/1 - in the Martin Pipe last year, finishing on the heels of better fancied stablemate Imagine. He remained over hurdles at the start of this campaign but was soon switched to chasing, going close at the first attempt before being outclassed by Arkle possibles Marine Nationale and Hunters Yarn at around two miles. This half-brother to, among others, Monty's Star and Monalee is bred to come into his own over a trip and with improvement expected once faced with a greater test of stamina, he will be on the short-list for whichever of the handicaps (if any) he contests. (Ian Ogg)

BIALYSTOK – County Hurdle Being brought down in your prep-race might not be the ideal final step on the road to Cheltenham but BIALYSTOK is fancied to run a big race in the County Hurdle despite that fate befalling him at the Dublin Racing Festival. He was yet to be asked for anything resembling an effort when left with nowhere to go at the second last in the white-hot handicap won by Lord Erskine. He's only up a pound at Cheltenham to 139, nine higher than when winning at Punchestown in April but the same slot as when seventh in the Galway Hurdle. He plugged on late that day when not at his best and this will be only his fourth handicap. He looks weighted to have a say with the set-up of the race - big field and strong gallop - seemingly perfect for him. (David Ord)

LUMP SUM – County Hurdle, Martin Pipe Sam Thomas' LUMP SUM is on the radar for whichever handicap he goes for at the Cheltenham Festival after being allotted a mark of 135 following his victory in the Coral Dovecote Novices' Hurdle at Kempton on Saturday. That fourth run over hurdles qualified him for handicaps and he goes in there on a steep upward curve from a mark he can be dangerous off. He could get in either race off that rating, but I'd love to see him in the County. Even though he'll get further he just shapes like a strongly-run two miles will be ideal for him at this stage. (Ben Linfoot)

SO SCOTTISH - County Hurdle The County Hurdle shortlist is usually as long as my arm when looking through the race without knowing the final field, the jockeys or the weather, but at the moment it's all about SO SCOTTISH. Trained by a genius, for a man still obsessed with Festival winners, it looks highly significant that he's got just the one entry, and it makes a lot of sense as he's able to run off a 10lb lower mark than when seventh (a well-fancied 11/2 chance) in last year's Plate over fences. The DRF effort last time was eyecatching, to say the least, so let's hope he makes the cut here as he's number 46 on the list at the time of asking. ( Matt Brocklebank )