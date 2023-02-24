Cheltenham Festival RequestABet

The Cheltenham Festival is fast approaching and we've put our heads together to combine four elements into a 9/1 RequestABet.
A Sky Bet #RequestABet allows racing fans to get creative and construct their own wager which involves several different elements across various events.
Our Cheltenham Festival special includes four selections and for the bet to be considered a winner, all four need to deliver the goods.
Sporting Life RequestABet: Mighty Potter to win Turners Novices’ Chase, Gavin Cromwell to train 1+ winners, Paul Townend to ride 6+ winners & Willie Mullins to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup @ 9/1
Gordon Elliott’s Mighty Potter rates one of banker bets of the Festival after improving with every run over fences this season. The one doubt is that he was pulled-up at Cheltenham in last year’s Sky Bet Supreme, but he’s a different horse altogether now and should stand up and be counted in race two on the Wednesday.
Irish maestro Gavin Cromwell has had a winner at three of the past four Festivals and stable star Flooring Porter is returning for another shot at the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle. He's backed up by a swathe of promising novices and interesting handicappers such as Stumptown and Perceval Legallois so Cromwell getting one on the board again looks a pretty safe bet.
Only Rachael Blackmore has managed six winners at a Cheltenham Festival over the past half-dozen years but given the sheer firepower and confidence with which Paul Townend is riding, Ruby Walsh’s record of seven winners (2009 & 2016) could be in danger of being matched - or even broken - this March.
Willie Mullins needs no introduction when it comes to Festival and while it took him a long time to break his duck in the biggest race of all - the Cheltenham Gold Cup - he eventually recorded back-to-back wins in the Friday feature with Al Boum Photo in 2019 and 2020. This year he has the outstanding candidate in favourite Galopin Des Champs, as well as some very solid back-up in the shape of Stattler.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org