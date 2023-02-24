Cheltenham Festival RequestABet

The Cheltenham Festival is fast approaching and we've put our heads together to combine four elements into a 9/1 RequestABet.

A Sky Bet #RequestABet allows racing fans to get creative and construct their own wager which involves several different elements across various events. Our Cheltenham Festival special includes four selections and for the bet to be considered a winner, all four need to deliver the goods. Sporting Life RequestABet: Mighty Potter to win Turners Novices’ Chase, Gavin Cromwell to train 1+ winners, Paul Townend to ride 6+ winners & Willie Mullins to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup @ 9/1

Click here to back our selection with Sky Bet

Mighty Potter to win the Turners Novices’ Chase Gordon Elliott’s Mighty Potter rates one of banker bets of the Festival after improving with every run over fences this season. The one doubt is that he was pulled-up at Cheltenham in last year’s Sky Bet Supreme, but he’s a different horse altogether now and should stand up and be counted in race two on the Wednesday. Gavin Cromwell to train 1+ winners Irish maestro Gavin Cromwell has had a winner at three of the past four Festivals and stable star Flooring Porter is returning for another shot at the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle. He's backed up by a swathe of promising novices and interesting handicappers such as Stumptown and Perceval Legallois so Cromwell getting one on the board again looks a pretty safe bet.

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend lift the Gold Cup