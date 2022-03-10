So here we are again. The festival always seems an age away and then... bang - it’s arrived!

The question is, are you thoroughly overwhelmed with information, or have you just started to dip your toe into the pool? In the era we live in we are bombarded with information via blogs, podcasts, preview nights and from the bloke down the pub that landed an almighty touch 30 years ago. The key is to take something from everything you hear and read and then make your own mind up. So, let’s add a little more to your information overload with my thoughts on one of the finest weeks of the year.

Tuesday There’s no doubt we are in for a real treat with this year’s Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. Constitution Hill and Jonbon represent Nicky Henderson, whose horses (*whispers this*) have been a tiny bit on the quiet side in the run up to the festival. He’ll probably go and smash that stat out the Prestbury Park now I’ve mentioned it, but it’s a stat worth noting, nonetheless. Of that duo, it’s Constitution Hill that floats my boat as he has looked like a colossus in his two starts under rules so far. With an enthusiastic crowd stuffing the stands this year after the tumbleweed strewn meeting 12 months ago behind closed doors, anything with a highly strung personality will be tested to the limit, particularly for race one, and that may not suit Jonbon. Willie Mullins has now won this seven times. Sir Gerhard, Dysart Dynamo, Kilcruit and others are entered for the Closutton juggernaut and at this stage we don’t know who runs where. There are murmurings that Kilcruit could be overpriced, and whilst his 1/14 fav defeat on hurdles debut at Cork is still relatively fresh in the memory, he showed he could be back to his brilliant best when hacking up in his maiden hurdle at Punchestown at the end of January. He wasn’t beaten far by Sir Gerhard in the Champion Bumper and was the buzz horse before that, so don’t lose the faith just yet. Last year’s Supreme winner, Appreciate It, finished second in the Champion Bumper to Ferny Hollow, can history repeat itself here? Of course, you could hedge your bets and go with one of the Sky Bet specials that offers 11/10 about any of the Mullins horses winning the opening race, just to be safe, if you think he can saddle winner number eight.

The Sporting Life Arkle is race two on Tuesday. Edwardstone heads the market for Alan King, and he’s done everything that has been asked of him this season over fences, bar being brought down on his seasonal reappearance. He has gone from strength to strength winning his last four, which takes in one Grade 1 and two Grade 2s. He jumps particularly well and is a worthy favourite, but it’s an open race and Mullins has a strong entry too. Whilst Saint Sam finished behind Blue Lord and Riviere D’Etel in the Irish Arkle, I wouldn’t write off the possibility that he could turn that around. Remember, he was second in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at last year’s Festival, and I like his attitude over fences. He’s capable of fiddling fences and looks athletic, and he set a hot enough pace at Leopardstown last time out for his rivals to aim at. Whether you agree with me or not, he could be each-way value and he’s on my shortlist at the prices. There is a stat that tempers my enthusiasm slightly - five-year-olds (of which Saint Sam is) are 0-13 in the Arkle since 2007. The Unibet Champion Hurdle is probably going to be my shortest summary of the week. Honeysuckle wins, doesn’t she? She’s fourteen from fourteen and just keeps getting the job done. We all know Willie Mullins can send something to a championship race after a year off, but it would be one hell of a performance to get last year’s Sky Bet Supreme winner, Appreciate It, to beat the star mare on his first start out of novice company. It’s time to sit back and enjoy this mare while we can. Not a betting proposition, but Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore are a match made in heaven. The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle has been farmed by Irish-trained runners since its inception and horses from the emerald isle dominate the market once again. I don’t think this week will all be the Willie Mullins show (despite his exceptional record in this race), although I do think he will end up leading trainer, and it could be one for Gordon Elliott here. Black Tears won it for his stable (Denise Foster) last year and this time round he is represented by QUEENS BROOK. It looks a close-run thing between this mare and the horse who beat her in the Quevega Mares Hurdle at Punchestown last month, Burning Victory. The latter was handed the Triumph Hurdle in 2020 when Goshen got his legs in a tangle, and that was her first win since that day. The application of cheekpieces seemed to help her last time, but Queens Brook was expected to improve for the outing, and she may well turn things around. I’ve already nailed my colours to the mast in the Ukraine Appeal National Hunt Amateur Jockeys’ Novices’ Chase. STATTLER is my pick here (Mullins again). Stepping up to this marathon trip will probably help his jumping and he’s always promised to make up into a smart staying chaser. He’s two from two over fences so far, I hope he makes it three.

Wednesday The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle gets us underway on Wednesday. Who runs where? We won’t know until Sunday when the Sky Bet Supreme declarations are made. Sir Gerhard has this option as well as the Supreme and last year’s Champion Bumper winner will be popular if he rocks up here. Dysart Dynamo also comes into calculations should Willie send him here rather than for Tuesday’s contest. It’s a guessing game at this stage, but those two are top of the list if lining up. Onto the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (that's the old RSA if, like me, you still can’t get your head around the Brown Advisory/Turners chat just yet). I'm all in with BRAVEMANSGAME here for Paul Nicholls. His trainer compared him favourably to the mighty Denman and that’ll do for me. He’s a big lump of a horse, who is only just starting to hit his stride at the age of seven, in what will hopefully be a long and fruitful career. Maybe we should be looking at the 12/1 with Sky Bet for next year’s Gold Cup, but the 7/4 he is for this race will do for now; I’m not greedy. The Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase looks like one for Britain. Anything other than a win for SHISHKIN here will be disappointing for me. Nicky Henderson’s latest two-mile machine didn’t do everything right when beating Energumene in the Clarence House Chase but still came out on top. There are a handful of occasions that you are lucky enough to say you were there to witness sporting excellence and to be at Ascot when those two faced-off was special. The way Shishkin fought back to reel in Energumene was spine tingling, and I hope he stamps his authority on this field again. I was at Doncaster last year when he won the Lightning Novices’ Chase and had the temerity to suggest he didn’t knock my eye out physically. Whether I was right or wrong to be underwhelmed that day is irrelevant really, it’s all about opinions, but he looked like a beast at Ascot and this lad sure has blossomed for another summer on his back. What a racehorse. We are bidding a fond farewell to Tiger Roll win lose or draw after the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase. All the shenanigans surrounding his participation in the Grand National is water under the bridge now, so let’s just celebrate this wonderful little horse. His Cheltenham exploits began in 2014 with a win in the Triumph and his Festival record stands up to pretty close scrutiny since. He was well beaten in the World Hurdle a year later, he bypassed the Festival in 2016, subsequently won the National Hunt Chase (2017) and has since won the 2018, 2019 and 2021 editions of this cross-country chase and was runner-up in 2020 for good measure. It would be wonderful to see him bow out in a blaze of glory, albeit in a race that is more novelty than national. The Wetherbys Champion Bumper has been won by Willie Mullins an incredible eleven times (he also rode his first winner Wither or Which). I think he’ll make it twelve with Facile Vega. This horse is the son of the mighty Quevega, but unlike his diminutive mother, is a big strapping type, with an engine to match hers. At the prices though it might be worth keeping REDEMPTION DAY on side for his all-conquering trainer as he apparently does little wrong at home. American Mike is the other protagonist in the bumper and brings an unbeaten record to the race too. Trainer Gordon Elliott called him a “proper horse” after his second win under rules and sends him straight here rather than taking in the Dublin Racing Festival en-route. It should be a cracking contest to sign off day two.

Thursday The Turners Novices’ Chase is the shorter of the two Grade 1 novice chases, run over 2 ½ miles. This looks an outstanding clash of two outstanding novices. Having said that, I have a banker in this. Can the week really go this smoothly for the Irish raiders again? Well, I think GALOPIN DES CHAMPS will take some stopping here. He looks outstanding and despite coming up against a horse of Bob Olinger’s calibre, I think he’ll win. He certainly jumps more professionally, and he has the added bonus of being a bit more streetwise having won a 22 runner Martin Pipe last season. Both represent Ireland of course and this should be a real humdinger. The Ryanair Chase on the other hand looks a bit one sided. Allaho is odds on to repeat his win in this last year and understandably so. So maybe we should look for something that offers each-way value. How unlucky did SHAN BLUE look when taking a crashing fall when looking in command at Wetherby in the Charlie Hall Chase? He could give the Brits something to cheer if Dan Skelton’s policy of keeping his horses fresh for the festival pays off. He has plenty of stamina and the New Course should suit him well in that regard. He is generally a superb jumper, so let’s hope we see him back to his best here and he could be one to finish in the first three. There have been three multiple winners of the Paddy Power Stayers Hurdle this century: Baracouda, Inglis Drever and Big Bucks’. If a Tiger Roll win is going to take the roof off the grandstand, can you imagine if Paisley Park becomes the fourth multiple winner of this race? The saying that there’s no point getting older if you don’t get wiser could be one that Paisley has embraced wholeheartedly though. He has developed a habit of being a touch “cute”, and whilst he probably embraces both meanings of the word, in this case cute equalling clever/shrewd is how it’s intended to be interpreted. How he got back up to win the Cleeve having given away fifteen lengths at the start is anyone’s guess but get up he did and majestic it was Champ is another enigma in a different way. Just when it looked like he was going to become the champ he was destined to be, he looked laboured in defeat behind Paisley last time out. Last year’s winner Flooring Porter will surely be floored by an exuberant Cheltenham crowd. A dynamic that he didn’t have to deal with twelve months ago and one that might just tip him over the edge. Thyme Hill has never really excited me, and I don’t know why. He is probably the most solid and reliable proposition in the race and at the time, his second to Champ, one place in front of Paisley in the Long Walk at Ascot looked good. The 2019 Supreme winner Klassical Dream was given a “cute” ride by Paul Townend to win the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown but was an odds-on defeat at Gowran last time out. He’s got the class if he’s on song. This race is one of the tougher puzzles to solve this week, but if you can the rewards may be greater. SPORTING JOHN has the option of the Pertemps on the same day but if he were to line-up here against his stablemate (Thyme Hill) and the same owner’s other runner (Champ), I’d want a bit each-way on him. The Festival Plate looks to be the destination of a horse I’ve really enjoyed watching this season. THE GLANCING QUEEN wasn’t disgraced in finishing second to L’Homme Presse in the Dipper on her most recent start and she’s a smart mare for the Alan King team. She’s also in the Mares’ Chase on Friday but I gather this is her preferred target. The Parnell Properties Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle has been a Willie Mullins benefit to date. Willie has won all bar one running of this race. It was Henry De Bromhead that spoiled the party last year. There is a big entry numerically and the Closutton raiders dominate the betting again. Dino Blue is an exciting prospect but with just one run under her belt, this may be tough with a likely big field. GRANGEE has experience of the Festival having finished 6th in last year’s Champion Bumper, so she’s my pick to finish in the places.

