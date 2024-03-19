Cheltenham Festival review: Donn McClean on the week for Ireland

You have to start with Willie Mullins. Of course, we all know it now, ton-up, stretching from Tourist Attraction to Jasmin De Vaux, from 1995 to 2024 and all that went in between.

Nine winners was obviously one short of the 10 that the perennial champion Irish trainer had in 2022, but it was still more than any other trainer has ever had in one Cheltenham sitting. So there are more races now than there used to be, but there have been 28 races since 2016 and there have been 27 since 2011, and remember, there were only 27 this year. It’s a phenomenal sporting achievement. There is no sign of any let-up from Willie Mullins either, because there is depth behind the headlines. As well as his nine winners, he had six seconds and six thirds. He had the 1-2-4-5 in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, the 1-3-5 in the Arkle, the 1-2-5 in the Triumph Hurdle and, remarkably, the 1-2-3-4-5 in the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle. Of his nine winners, eight were in Grade 1 races, and five were in the novice races or the Triumph Hurdle or the Champion Bumper. All young horses from whom, all things being equal, there is almost certainly more to come. And his nine winners were for seven different owners. By the end of the week, he had a total of 103 Cheltenham Festival winners in the bag, as well as an 11th Leading Trainer’s award, a sixth in a row. Galopin Des Champs was obviously the headline act of the week, in the headline contest of the week. History tells you that it’s not easy to win back-to-back Gold Cups. Best Mate and Al Boum Photo are the only two who have done it since L’Escargot, and both were campaigned sparingly in their respective bids. Galopin Des Champs had been to the Punchestown Gold Cup, the John Durkan Chase, the Savills Chase and the Irish Gold Cup between his two Cheltenham Gold Cups, but that obviously wasn’t a negative. He was as good as ever on Friday, he won well, and, once you have savoured this one, you can legitimately start thinking of a third.

It was a pity that Fastorslow departed before the race really began. He probably would have had to have put up the best performance of his career by a little way if he was going to beat his old rival on the day, so it may be academic. Hopefully they will clash again next month at Punchestown. It’s 3-2 now. Fact To File was impressive in winning the Brown Advisory Chase. He warmed to his task nicely, and a finishing in speed of 110.16% of overall speed suggests that this was more a test of speed than stamina at the trip, and that suited him well. Monty’s Star continued his forward march with a fine run to chase him home, and he should progress again next season. Ballyburn was brilliant. It is not always that a horse with his profile can put up a performance that is in line with all the expectation and all the hype and all the preview talk, but he did. All the conjecture, in which race would he run and, in the end, it probably didn’t matter. He would have won over any distance. You were thinking chasing next year, all going well, he’s a chaser in waiting surely, but now it looks like the Dawn Run idea is in Willie Mullins’ head, and why not? There is a reason why Dawn Run is still the only horse who has won the Champion Hurdle and the Gold Cup. One is a two-mile race over hurdles, the other a gruelling stamina-test over fences. It is a rare athlete who has the speed and the pace and the stamina and the class to win both. But Ballyburn could be one of those rare athletes and, with that in mind, it looks like he is going to be targeted at the Champion Hurdle next year, and that is exciting. We don’t know where Slade Steel is going to go next year, but it is likely that fences are on the agenda. Henry de Bromhead had his team primed for Cheltenham, as he always does. Five seconds and two thirds to go with his two winners, and Slade Steel was very good in winning the opener, the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. He was never far off the pace in a race in which the two early prominent racers faded to finish eighth and 10th respectively, with the four horses who ultimately followed him home racing in mid-division or worse through the early stages of the race. He got in tight to the final flight, he ceded the advantage to Mystical Power, but there was a lot to like about the manner in which he picked up again when Rachael Blackmore asked him to. He got the better of his rival half-way up the run-in, and he surged forward to win by an ever-extending one-and-a-half lengths, shaping like a horse who had more left to give.

Captain Guinness comes home in front at Cheltenham

And Captain Guinness finally bagged the Grade 1 race that he has threatened to bag. Of course, he was helped by Jonbon’s absence and by El Fabiolo’s chance-ending mistake, but he still had to go and do it. He had set up a race-winning advantage by the time he got to the final fence, and he kept on admirably up the hill to see off the challenge of Gentleman De Mee. A finishing speed of 99.6% of overall speed tells you that there was no hiding place. 18 Irish-trained winners equalled last year’s total, which equalled the 2022 total. Gordon Elliott had a really good week too, two Grade 1 wins, a second Stayers’ Hurdle in a row and a first Albert Bartlett Hurdle, as well as the finale, the Martin Pipe Hurdle that he targets, named, as it is, after his former mentor, for the third time, the first time in six years. The Elliott horses ran well all week, as evidenced by five seconds and five thirds to go with his three winners, which took his Cheltenham Festival haul to 40. And Stellar Story was a game winner of the Albert Bartlett Hurdle, a first Cheltenham Festival winner for young rider Sam Ewing, son of Warren Ewing, who, famously, in partnership with Barry Geraghty, was one of the first to spot the potential of the foal who would be named Constitution Hill. But Teahupoo was the most potent and most important element in the Gordon Elliott Cheltenham Festival team of 2024. It was important that he delivered, a plan that was hatched on Hatton’s Grace Hurdle day at Fairyhouse in early December, when the trainer said that he would go straight to Cheltenham, straight from there to the Stayers’ Hurdle. Sure enough, before Thursday Teahupoo had run eight times after a break of 50 days or more, including on his racecourse debut, and he had won eight times. He has now run nine times after a break of 50 days or more, and he has won nine times. Of course, it helps when you have other horses to fill the vacancy caused by absence, it helps when you have a horse like Irish Point who can go and win the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown anyway, but it was still an exercise in extreme patience by the trainer and by owner Brian Acheson of Robcour, and it was a plan that came to fruition. And it was really good to see Jack Kennedy back at Cheltenham after missing out last year through injury, great to see him back in the winner’s enclosure there again.

Lark In The Morning goes clear in the Boodles

Lark In The Mornin was Joseph O’Brien’s fourth Cheltenham Festival winner, and a third for rider JJ Slevin, confounding, as he did, worries about the ground, and a related apparent lack of market confidence, to win impressively. It was good to see Gavin Cromwell back in the winner’s enclosure at the Cheltenham Festival too, omnipresent there all season, but missing the Festival celebrations since Flooring Porter was in there with him after his second Stayers’ Hurdle in 2022. Flooring Porter made a valiant effort to land a third too, thwarted only by Teahupoo. There was no thwarting Limerick Lace in the Mares’ Chase though. JP McManus’ mare always travelled well for Keith Donoghue and, hitting the front at the second last fence, she had enough in reserve to get home by three parts of a length from Dinoblue, second in a Cheltenham Festival contest for the second year running. It appeared as if it wasn’t going to plan early on for Inothewayurthinkin in the Kim Muir. The Walk In The Park gelding lost a good prominent position early on and jumped to his right. But the guile and the experience of rider Derek O’Connor kicked in, he bided his time, no need to panic and, in the end, Inothewayurthinkin came clear of his rivals on the run up the hill. Derek O’Connor was seen to good effect too on Corbetts Cross in the Maureen Mullins National Hunt Chase, a second Cheltenham Festival winner for trainer Emmet Mullins after The Shunter in the Plate in 2021. It was a special victory too for the trainer, in a race named after his grandmother, matriarch of the Mullins dynasty. They didn’t go a great pace in the National Hunt Chase, the overall pace was slow, but Corbetts Cross’ final furlong of 15.52secs, according to RaceiQ, was the fastest final furlong in any steeplechase run at the meeting, and that was at the end of three miles and almost six furlongs. O’Connor was only just thwarted himself in his bid to ride the winners of all three amateur riders’ races at the same Cheltenham Festival, beaten by three parts of a length on Its On The Line in the St James’s Place Festival Hunters’ Chase by Sine Nomine. Still, two winners and a second from three rides is some return.

Paul Townend and the ride of the week aboard Absurde