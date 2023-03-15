Want a unique, snappy, three-minute round-up of today's action from Cheltenham? Well Graham Cunningham has just that.
How would you fancy going on after Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran?
Not easy – especially when the stage that Honey and the Hill sparkled on has turned Baltic.
Rich Ricci isn’t feeling the cold in a three-piece suit from the Bertie Wooster collection, while Sir Alex looks calm as he banters with former United defender Paul Parker.
Ricci beats Fergie as Gaelic Warrior runs a belter for third.
But Impaire Et Passe explodes past both under Townend and day two is off and running with a 1-2-3 for Mullins and another 1-2-3-4 for Ireland.
“Maybe we have one” beams Mullins.
“Maybe we don’t” is a fair summary of Fergie’s reaction as the heavily backed Hermes Allen fades.
And Paul Nicholls - now 0 for 49 at the Fez since Politologue’s Champion Chase three years ago - gets another reminder that this is a Brave Man’s Game.
Now for some old-school Fez romance.
Patrick Neville couldn’t get owners in Ireland and opted for one more go – perhaps one last go - in Yorkshire.
Owner David Mann didn’t know his horse had moved but said “sure you’d always trust a neighbour’s child.”
And The Real Whacker did them proud with a barnstorming display under Sam TD.
Now for a problematic opinion.
Gerri Colombe would have won the Brown Advisory under the old whip rules.
Don’t @ me. Do watch the replay.
You could sense Jordon Gainford wondering whether to use his rations early or wait for the nitty gritty.
Two hits before the last, four or five after, always at the right height giving the hot favourite time to respond.
Time will tell whether Sam gets banned for going over shoulder height.
But Jordan’s was an object case of a fine young rider tempering his aggression on a horse who finds bundles for pressure. Credit to him. But he missed out by a whisker.
Langer Dan makes it third time lucky at the Festival in the Coral Cup and the rain is setting in as they leave the paddock for a Champion Chase that is a rarity at the modern Festival.
The three market leaders clashed recently.
The market tells us to take no notice of that Clarence House result.
And the market is dead right as Energumene barrels down the hill and storms up it to repeat his 2022 win for Willie and Paul.
You can talk about white and orange take off boards all you want but the bottom line is that Energumene is exceptional.
Correction, this entire Mullins crew are exceptional.
Maybe the locals can bounce back on day three.
‘Shake It Off’ sing the Swifties. Because, as Sheeran will testify, this week you’re up against ‘The A Team.’
