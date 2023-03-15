Mullins and Townend call the tune again

Energumene runs away with the Champion Chase

How would you fancy going on after Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran?

Not easy – especially when the stage that Honey and the Hill sparkled on has turned Baltic.

Rich Ricci isn’t feeling the cold in a three-piece suit from the Bertie Wooster collection, while Sir Alex looks calm as he banters with former United defender Paul Parker.

Ricci beats Fergie as Gaelic Warrior runs a belter for third.

But Impaire Et Passe explodes past both under Townend and day two is off and running with a 1-2-3 for Mullins and another 1-2-3-4 for Ireland.

“Maybe we have one” beams Mullins.

“Maybe we don’t” is a fair summary of Fergie’s reaction as the heavily backed Hermes Allen fades.

And Paul Nicholls - now 0 for 49 at the Fez since Politologue’s Champion Chase three years ago - gets another reminder that this is a Brave Man’s Game.

Now for some old-school Fez romance.

Patrick Neville couldn’t get owners in Ireland and opted for one more go – perhaps one last go - in Yorkshire.

Owner David Mann didn’t know his horse had moved but said “sure you’d always trust a neighbour’s child.”