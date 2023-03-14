Sporting Life
It's easy for Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle
It's easy for Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle

Cheltenham Festival reaction: Constitution Hill Timeform rating remains unchanged

By David Ord
16:26 · TUE March 14, 2023

Constitution Hill remains on 177p with Timeform following his nine-lengths win in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson's charge breezed clear to beat State Man in style in the day one feature but remains five pounds below Night Nurse on the all-time two-mile hurdles ratings.

“I guess it underlines what an outstanding performance it was in winning the Sky Bet Supreme last year - even winning the Champion Hurdle by nine lengths hasn't topped it. With any good horse you normally find one little Achilles’ heel - but there doesn’t seem to be one with this horse.

"He seems totally bombproof and although not as electric on the clock as in last year’s Supreme, he ran away from a multiple Grade One winner on the bridle," said hurdles handicapper Martin Rigg.

Elsewhere, Sporting Life Arkle winner El Fabiolo was awarded a provisional Timeform rating of 175p, which places him ahead of Willie Mullins’ four previous winners of the race at the same stage of their career.

“It was a top-notch renewal of the Sporting Life Arkle and appeals as very strong form, particularly as the early signs suggest it was a notable effort on the stopwatch too,” said Timeform’s chase handicapper Phil Turner.

“As in the Irish Arkle at Leopardstown, Dysart Dynamo ensured it was a fiercely-run affair and the big two came to the fore. Jonbon had no excuses on the day and posted a top-class effort in his own right, whilst the presence of Saint Roi in third also gives the form plenty of substance given he was good enough to make the frame in a Champion Hurdle.”

Jonbon’s full-brother Douvan remains Timeform’s highest-rated two-mile chaser to be trained by Willie Mullins, though he posted most of his best figures away from Cheltenham.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

