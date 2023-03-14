Constitution Hill remains on 177p with Timeform following his nine-lengths win in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson's charge breezed clear to beat State Man in style in the day one feature but remains five pounds below Night Nurse on the all-time two-mile hurdles ratings. “I guess it underlines what an outstanding performance it was in winning the Sky Bet Supreme last year - even winning the Champion Hurdle by nine lengths hasn't topped it. With any good horse you normally find one little Achilles’ heel - but there doesn’t seem to be one with this horse. "He seems totally bombproof and although not as electric on the clock as in last year’s Supreme, he ran away from a multiple Grade One winner on the bridle," said hurdles handicapper Martin Rigg.