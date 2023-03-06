Galopin Des Champs arrives at Cheltenham with a big Timeform rating and a 'p', indicating possible improvement. So just how high could he fly?

The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday week is simmering away nicely. All eyes are on Galopin Des Champs who was set to run out a spectacular winner of the Turners Novices’ Chase at the meeting last year only to take a slithering final-fence fall. He’s two from two this year, winning the John Durkan before stepping up to three miles to land the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown. He arrives at Cheltenham this time with a Timeform master rating of 178p, indicating he has the potential to improve even further which isn't a common occurrence with a Gold Cup favourite.

"It is rare. He’s effectively unbeaten over fences, I know he fell at the last in the Turners, but if anything he was more impressive last season than he has been this. They've ridden him differently this time and the only fear I have is that the Gold Cup can be a little messy tactically," explained Timeform senior handicapper Phil Turner. "They don't always go an even gallop and I’d say for a top race, the best horse doesn’t always win the Gold Cup, while nine times out of ten you can fairly confidently say they will in the Champion Hurdle or Champion Chase. “I just hope it doesn’t play out that way with him and it gets a bit tactical and he gets trapped in. Think back and Paul Townend was brilliant on Al Boum Photo for his second Gold Cup win and that was a very messy race. The winner was one of the best horses in the field but connections of the second and fourth might well have felt they were the best horse on the day but he got first run on them." Turner is hoping Galopin Des Champs is allowed to bowl along more at Prestbury Park despite being unproven over the three-and-a-quarter mile trip. "I'd be inclined to ride him a bit more like last season, have total confidence in him staying and have him sat second or third and try to burn them off. If that happens and something comes and outstays him then so be it, but I'd ride him like his stamina is bombproof and hope his superiority shines through," he argued.

The opposition includes two previous winners of the race and is one of the reasons why Turner feels the 2023 renewal could prove a significant one. "A Plus Tard has two stunning wins at the Festival to his name and has been beaten twice there too, running well. It was very taking the way he ran up the hill in the novices' handicap chase, I know it wasn’t a Grade One but you don’t tend to see horses finishing like that at Cheltenham," he said. “It was the same in the Gold Cup, the winning distance slightly exaggerated because Minella Indo was stopping a bit, but he flew up the hill and you don’t tend to see horses winning a Gold Cup like that and be so strong at the death. “There's Minella Indo too with his fantastic Cheltenham record. I know it's a bigger 'if' with him, but it was encouraging to see him see his race out so well when beating Stattler who was conceding weight and first run to him. From a ratings point of view Stattler comes out as the best horse on that day but Minella Indo has turned up at Cheltenham four times and has two wins and two seconds in Grade Ones to his name and was arguably unlucky on one of those seconds. "There are lots of bona fide Grade One horses there and hopefully several will turn up and show their true form. If that happens and Galopin Des Champs proves as good as he’s looked so far and beats them, then we’ve got a really significant Gold Cup."