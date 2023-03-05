Patrick Mullins on his hopes for Stattler and Gaillard Du Mesnil at the Cheltenham Festival.

All eyes are on what Patrick Mullins will opt to ride from the Closutton bumper team at Cheltenham, but our pundit has some choice rides elsewhere. Indeed, he could land chasing's blue riband - the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup - on Stattler, the horse he partnered to victory in last year's National Hunt Chase. Ronnie Bartlett's charge earned a crack at the final day feature when chasing home Galopin Des Champs in the Irish equivalent at Leopardstown and,speaking on our video stable tour, Mullins said: "We’ve been delighted with him since then, he came out of it really well. "He ran a cracker there in a race they probably didn’t go fast enough for him. He ran on well from the back of the last having got outpaced around the home bend and won really well at Cheltenham last year so we know he’ll handle the track.

"I think he has a huge chance" | Patrick Mullins: My Cheltenham Festival rides

"Three miles two will suit, the hill will suit and all we want is a nice, strong gallop. He stays very well but probably isn’t a natural front-runner. Some horses will jump and run with you but he probably needs something upsides to keep him going forward and jumping at his best but hopefully in the Gold Cup there’ll be a few of us there. I know last year they dawdled around and set it up for A Plus Tard but I’d imagine that won’t be the case this time." Having partnered the gelding to victory in last year's National Hunt Chase, how does it feel to be returning this time with a live chance in the Gold Cup? "It’s the dream. I've been lucky to ride in a few of them. On His Own and Djakadam gave me great spins, Djakadam a brilliant one behind Native River. At the moment we’re in a great time here in Ireland, Paul Townend and Rachael Blackmore have won Gold Cups and you’re thinking ‘if they can why can’t I?’ So I’m going there living the dream." He might win the National Hunt Chase again too. Gaillard Du Mesnil is the mount this time and a warm favourite having finished third behind Mighty Potter at the Dublin Racing Festival.