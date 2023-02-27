Matt Brocklebank was on hand at Ditcheat on Monday and he rounds up the key findings after speaking with Paul Nicholls ahead of Cheltenham.

Visiting Paul Nicholls’ stables is always special. Granted, it’s not quite what it used to be when Gold Cup winners seemed to be peeking out at you from every nook and cranny, but the multitude of Grade 1 plaques still adorn the place and the Champion Trainer - looking leaner and meaner than ever, it has to be said (self-imposed booze ban) - is still churning out top-class winners at an enviable rate. It’s been another stellar season on the domestic front for Nicholls, who once again towers above closest pursuers Dan Skelton and Nicky Henderson in the trainers’ championship thanks to masterful campaigning of his horses throughout the year. Preparing them on the gallops and schooling ground is one thing, but actually placing the horses in the right races – under the right conditions - is the most underrated element of being a successful trainer. Nicholls is frankly the best in the business and you can see how much of that knowledge and understanding of the programme book has rubbed off on his former assistants Harry Fry and Skelton. No wonder Harry Derham has made such a promising start since branching out on his own this term.

The Cheltenham Festival is fast approaching but Nicholls is unflappable these days and seems to get such a kick out of targeting all the major races which surround the big meeting in March. Would he swap last weekend’s two Grade 2 Kempton victories (Solo and Ribaud) for one at Prestbury Park in a couple of weeks’ time? You wouldn’t bank on it. Nicholls knows how tough it’s become at Cheltenham and like any fighter who has been there and done it on so many occasions in the past but may not quite have the firepower of old, he’s learnt how to box clever. It’s not that Cheltenham isn’t the be-all and end-all for Nicholls – he’s simply all too aware that there’s no point in going if you’re not in with a shot of success. There’s too much prize-money on offer elsewhere to be wasting bullets against the masses sent over by Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott. This year, unlike the blanks of 2021 and 2022, he looks to have some Festival ammo. Sadly, the Manor House Inn (still for sale around the £750k mark for anyone interested) hadn’t got wind of the 25-30 media bods descending on Ditcheat ahead of Monday’s press event organised by The Jockey Club and wouldn’t be opening their doors until 3pm. But there was enough to chew over with the man himself. First up, the hors d’oeuvres… Afadil may or may not run in the Fred Winter after what’s turned into a bit of a rush to get him qualified, Hacker Des Places has suffered a minor setback and looks highly likely to be kept on the back-burner until Aintree, while fellow handicapper Iceo could be more one for the Imperial Cup at Sandown. The Plumpton winner Captain Teague is on track for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper, but running a “nice race in fourth or fifth” would be considered a fine result. A similar outcome for Greaneteen is largely expected in the Queen Mother Champion Chase and Hitman might be the fly in the ointment against Shishkin in the Ryanair. “I've had 46 Cheltenham winners so I can't complain,” Nicholls mused. “We've been very lucky with the horses we've had and hopefully we've got some who are good enough to do it again." So, what did we actually learn about some of the big guns?

Heading for the main event, but on which Stage? March 11, 2020. Altior is ruled out on vet’s advice, Chacun Pour Soi is ruled out on vet’s advice, and resulting 2/5 market leader Defi Du Seuil begins his fall from grace by trailing in fourth of the five runners who went to post for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. The victory of gallant Politologue that day was the last time Nicholls tasted success at the Cheltenham Festival and while he vehemently denies that has become an itch that needs to be scratched, the next winner – and it is coming – will surely taste all the sweeter. If Hermes Allen, Tahmuras and Bravemansgame fail to step up to the plate, Stage Star might be the one to shine brightest, and a move up to three miles for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase isn’t out of the question for the Trials Day winner. The Turners – for which he is a shorter price in the antepost lists – was supposedly the target initially, but if you’re going to take on Mighty Potter, Appreciate It and Banbridge or Gerri Colombe, The Real Whacker and Thyme Hill, then the option to switch trips must be sorely tempting. There’s that race-planning again. Stage Star’s half-brother won over 3m1f and he was “staying on all the way to the line” in last month’s Timeform Novices’ Handicap Chase. The 16/1 non-runner no-bet looks more than fair at this stage.

Hermes Allen can break the hoodoo No Challow Hurdle winner in the race’s history has gone on to win the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, including the likes of Diamond Harry, Champ, Denman and Bravemansgame who have all suffered Cheltenham defeat in recent seasons. The latter pair were trained in Ditcheat, but the man in charge of busting the myth that this seemingly natural big-race double simply cannot be done is not looking back, but forwards - and with serious anticipation. At £350,000, Hermes Allen has been a big-ticket item from the outset and while his first public appearance on a racecourse proper was delayed the best part of a year after taking an age to come up to scratch in his homework, he’s passed every test with flying colours to this point. And unlike a lot of those previously vanquished in the Ballymore, he’s already done it on good ground, and he’s already done it at Cheltenham. “It’s about the future with him,” said Nicholls. “He’ll be a lovely staying chaser next year. “But he’s in a good place at the moment and he’s working nicely. I think he likes that better ground. I was actually a bit nervous about the bad ground at Newbury but he went through it well – good horses generally do. “Just because he won the Challow doesn't mean he can’t win at Cheltenham. Denman should have won at Cheltenham. It’s the only time Ruby Walsh rang me up and apologised as he knew Denman should have won that day.” Hoodoo or no hoodoo, it does seem to be a statistical anomaly. And they don’t go on forever.

Tahmuras not just making up Supreme numbers The Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle has not been a happy hunting ground for Nicholls in the past decade or so. In fact, he’s barely made a ripple on the surface since last winning the Festival opener with Al Ferof in 2011, the trainer’s four Supreme runners over the past decade having ended up ninth, 11th and pulled-up. Hopes of improving on those low-key figures are pinned on Tolworth Hurdle winner Tahmuras, who shouldn’t be underestimated according to his trainer and has been compared favourably with the yard’s 2006 Tolworth and Supreme winner Noland. “When he won his bumper at Wincanton last year we’d never have dreamed he’d be going for a Supreme Novices’ at Cheltenham but he’s unbeaten this year. He won at Sandown in spite of the ground, the better ground will suit him. “I won that race with Al Ferof and Noland and they were staying horses – I see him in the same mould as those horses. Staying will be his job next season but he’s in the mix in what looks a very open race.”

Game on in the Gold Cup There was a time when the King George VI Chase winner was immediately made favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup. That time has now passed - much to do with the sheer strength in depth in Ireland - and it’s perhaps more noteworthy that from Nicholls’ previous 12 King George winners, only Kauto Star (twice) went on to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup in the same season. Bravemansgame might well prove himself to be a proper Cheltenham horse yet, though he was well held in the 2021 Ballymore when third behind Bob Olinger, before skipping last year’s Brown Advisory due to the weather, so we certainly don’t know for sure. And one could be forgiven for already looking to stick him in the ‘flat track specialist’ category along with a couple of previous Nicholls-trained Kempton winners in Silviniaco Conti and Clan Des Obeaux.

Nicholls isn’t having any of it. “Any Gold Cup is hard to win but I think he’s one of our best chances of the week. He’s had one run at Cheltenham and was third in the Ballymore, it was a great run. When he was six he wasn’t half the horse he is now. “He’s got to go and run the race of his life but he’s got a lovely chance. He’s done everything right, he’s really good and quick and saves plenty of energy at the fences. And what he did at Kempton is stay well. If he goes and wins the Gold Cup, you’ll say well the form was there in front of you.” You have been warned.

