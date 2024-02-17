Cheltenham Festival preview: Henry De Bromhead on his big players

Henry De Bromhead has become synonymous with the Cheltenham Festival in recent years.

Star names have rolled into Prestbury Park and left with the biggest prizes the winter game has to offer. In 2021 he won the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup with Honeysuckle, Put The Kettle On and Minella Indo. Plus the Dawn Run with Telmesomethinggirl. 12 months later Honeysuckle captured a second Champion and A Plus Tard the Gold Cup. Last season Honeysuckle registered an emotional and memorable win in the Mares’ Hurdle and Envoi Allen the Ryanair. Willie Mullins might be the modern-day Festival behemoth but De Bromhead has hung onto his coat-tails. And next month his 20-strong raiding party will contain some familiar names – but there’s also a sense of the changing of the guard.

“I think we’re good. I don’t feel we’re quite as strong as in previous years, but I probably feel that every year to be fair. Obviously our Galacticos that we had are more or less either a bit older or have retired. “But we have a lot of nice young horses coming through and we’ll see how we get on. I’d expect around 18 or 20 runners and there’s plenty of nice ones in there." Let’s start with the last of those big hitters – Minella Indo. His Gold Cup days are now behind him but there might still be one final Festival hurrah to come. He’s been switched to the cross-country discipline and his trainer liked what he saw at Cheltenham in November when, under a big weight, the now eleven-year-old ran a huge race to finish fourth behind Latenightpass who was receiving 20 pounds. In March they race off level weights. “We felt we had to go and give Minella Indo a taste of it. It was going to be tough to go there in March on your first go otherwise. In fairness, Gavin Sheehan had done a lot of schooling at the previous meeting, he schooled him first and was delighted with him and Rachael was delighted in the race itself. “She said he really enjoyed it; he had top weight and we couldn’t have asked for a better run. He’s in good form. We kind of backed off him. He’d been busy enough for one of ours up to then and we backed off him through Christmas to freshen him up and he’s in mighty form there now."

Gold Cup winner Minella Indo

And the Randox Grand National might just be next too. “We’ll see what your handicapper does too. If we feel he is giving him a chance, then why not? It (Cross Country) seems to be a good route to the National as Gordon and others have proved over the years.” So were there any nerves about starting a Grade One star in a new discipline at this stage of his career? “He always did cross country even when he was Gold Cupping it. He loves it, it’s great fun. He really enjoyed it, so it was always in the back of our mind,” the trainer said. “It’s lovely for a horse like him to prolong his career a bit. I don’t believe it’s too hard a race and it’s a different way of training. I think it’s all good and positive. We thought twice about the weight in the handicap but we did that to go and show him the track and everything and make sure he did enjoy it and thankfully he loved it. It’s great for him, he’s probably not going to compete in Grade Ones.” Ryanair Chase hero Envoi Allen is back to defend his title, fresh and dangerously well at present according to his handler. “He’s had the same number of runs as last year before he went but it was a bit earlier this year, it was November while last season he ran in the King George although you could barely call it a run in the King George that day. “He’s very well now and we did think about the Kinloch Brae but it didn’t work out and we’re happy with him and he runs well fresh. He loves Cheltenham and is the reigning champion and that is great.” Captain Guinness will board the ferry too. Second to Energumene in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase last term, that’s again the target after he confirmed his wellbeing at the Dublin Racing Festival last time. "He had this atrial fibrillation at Christmas (when pulling up at Lepardstown) which was really disappointing. He’d had it as a novice. The IHRB did all the tests and everything and everyone was happy. We rode him the last day to see where we were, and I’d say he lacked a bit of confidence as well to be fair. It was lovely to see him finish his race out well and he was good. "It will always be in the back of your mind now it has happened again but his run last year was savage so he could be there at a big price and can pick up the pieces if anything goes wrong with the big guys. The great thing was to get him back and see him last time."

Telmesomethinggirl and Rachael Blackmore in action

You start to get a sense of the strength in depth with another of the previous winners, Telmesomethinggirl, ready to test the mettle of team Mullins in the Close Brother Mares’ Hurdle. “We went chasing with Telmesomethinggirl last year, but it looked like she wasn’t going to get to the level she got to over hurdles, sadly, as I thought she was going to be a really good chaser,” De Bromhead admitted. “So we decided to come back over hurdles. She came in and did so well last summer at Peter Moloney’s that it took a lot of work to get her ready. I thought I had her well enough for her first run, but she took a little blow and was a little rusty over her hurdles. “We had to go again somewhere to try and sharpen her up and I couldn’t have been happier with her at Naas. She jumped well, and we know she’ll be happier on nicer ground. She stayed at it really well that day.” Can she shake up the likes of Lossiemouth and Gala Marceau? “Our lady will set a level for them – if they’re better than that then fair play.”

Onto the Arkle and Quilixios, who enjoyed his own day in the Cheltenham sun in the 2019 Triumph. He’s two from three over fences and the trainer is very happy to draw a line through the one defeat at Punchestown too. “He is in really good form. He was very good at Naas, and we got it wrong by running him over three miles at Punchestown the time before. He was in both novice chases that day, and we were in two minds and went over the longer trip and he never showed up at all. “But he showed us he was good at Naas – I was delighted with him, and he has Triumph Hurdle form from the meeting. He jumps really quickly, and I’d say the faster they go the better for him. The race seems to have opened up a bit. It looked one of the hardest a few months ago but then they’ve always said Marine Nationale is ground dependent, but we’ll see. Our lad is in great form, and we’ve freshened him up for it.”

Rachael Blackmore riding Quilixios to victory