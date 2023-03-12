David Ord sets the scene for the Cheltenham Festival and hopes the stars of the sport can put a smile back on the faces of racing fans.

It’s here again – and we’ve never needed the magnificence of the Cheltenham Festival more. There are external factors of course, the cost of living crisis biting deep, inflation soaring and the real world getting in the way. But even within our own parish this has been a turbulent build-up. It’s been dominated by the whip whether that be bans, perception or even the airbrushing out of it. Talk of jockey strikes in the New Year subsided but the bedding in period continues and the claim that no one would ever go close to the number of strikes, 11, that triggers disqualification has already proven wildly optimistic.

"HE'S A MONSTER!" | Cheltenham Festival preview: Day one

The total number of bans handed out by the Whip Review Committee is declining but we enter new territory next week. Irish jockeys arrive for the pick of the rides across the four days having not been subject to the strict new guidelines during their own domestic season. How will they cope? The biggest concern is around the above shoulder height ruling – how will this be policed? Will Cheltenham trigger a win-at-a-all costs mentality, which is exactly what the new penalty structure was designed to end? But let’s park that – and concerns about small fields, poor prize-money, the fixture list, leadership of the sport, funding, even future threats to its very existence. We can even park the notion that Cheltenham itself is detrimental to the health of the National Hunt season, the shadow it casts being too large for other meetings to flourish. The Dublin Racing Festival does fine – aided by the fact the sport is booming in Ireland – but make no mistake, it’s at Prestbury Park where the champions are crowned.

And on Tuesday Constitution Hill might just take two-mile hurdling to a place it has never been before. He arrives at the Unibet Champion Hurdle only 5lbs shy of Night Nurse on the all-time Timeform ratings for the division. As the grey beard suggests, I was around to enjoy the golden age of hurdling, revelling in the clashes between Night Nurse, his stablemate Sea Pigeon, Monksfield, Bird’s Nest et al. It was a wonderful time. So was the reign of Istabraq, with his back story and connections, See You Then was fragile but brilliant, Faugheen, Hurricane Fly, they came, they saw conquered. But there’s something different about Constitution Hill, something out of the ordinary. It’s the ease with which he engages top gear, breaks opponents and posts monster ratings. He deserves to burst out of racing’s bubble and onto the back and front pages. He might just do that if he puts State Man and company to the sword just as the betting suggests he will on Tuesday. We’ve a Britain versus Ireland clash to savour in the Sporting Life Arkle as Jonbon and El Fabiolo head to the start for round two after a cracking opening bout in an Aintree novice hurdle last season. Jonbon’s own little protest over small field sizes in the Kingmaker at Warwick shook up the market and this promises to be a Box Office head-to-head.

So does the Mares’ Hurdle as we say farewell to Honeysuckle but without a lap of honour. Epatante, Brandy Love, Marie's Rock and the rest will make sure she has to dig deep, very deep, to win again but that’s something Henry de Bromhead’s mare has done time and time again. The trainer has enjoyed remarkable success at the meeting in recent times, but if he can bring A Plus Tard back to the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup in the form he was last spring, well that just be his finest achievement. And were he to win a mares’ novice hurdle run in memory of his late son Jack, well sometimes words aren’t needed. Galopin Des Champs stands in the way of A Plus Tard - they are the two who could blow the final day highlight apart. And before then we’ll have had Energumene v Edwardstone in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. We’ll know if Shishkin is truly back at the top of his considerable game in the Ryanair, found out if the old legs of Paisley Park have one last hurrah in them against the Irish armada in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle. Can Facile Vega bounce back from his DRF disaster in the Sky Bet Supreme? Will Impaire Et Passe live up to the hype in the Ballymore? Did Paul Townend pick the right one from the Mullins trio in the Triumph? Did the Gordon Elliott pair deliver in the Brown Advisory and Turners?