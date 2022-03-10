Festival-winning rider Daryl Jacob offers his insight on how to ride Cheltenham and what attributes are important.

Importance of the start It's crucial that you get down to the start and find a nice pocket to sit in and follow the horses that will bring you right into the race. I like to find one or two horses that I know will travel to the second-last - that way you can get a nice tow into the race. You're also looking for good jumpers. The last thing you want is to be stuck in a pocket with a sketchy jumper or a horse that doesn't travel in front of you as you can get shuffled back very quickly. You need to find the right horses to be following.

Impact of the crowd The crowd can have a massive effect. Some humans like crowds to get the adrenaline going and the blood really pumping and it's the same for some horses. That's what some horses need and what they've missed out on when racing took place behind closed doors - they haven't been the same horses because they haven't had the crowds roaring to get them pumped up. But it can also have a negative effect. If you've got a horse who is quite highly strung it can be tense, the crowds screaming and shouting can tip them over the edge. Some horses will boil over and others will over-perform because of the crowds. The tricky fences They can all be tricky if you're on a bad jumper! On the Old and New Course, when you turn away from the stands the first fence down the hill can be difficult if you're going at high speed. On the New Course the one at the top of the hill is tricky. You've just turned a bend, you're beginning to get racing, and that fence can come up quite quickly. You see a lot of horses getting in tight and knuckling on landing - that's an important fence. On both courses the second-last can take a toll.

The ideal horse It's very difficult at the Festival to ride a horse that's slightly behind the bridle or needs to be dropped in behind. The key to Cheltenham, with the undulations and how the hurdles and fences are positioned, is having a strong traveller and a fast jumper. You want a quick jumper to keep you in the pockets that you want to be in. You also want a horse that you can rely on to get that good jump to make a couple of lengths and take you into the race.