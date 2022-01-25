An initial 61 entries, down from 96 last season, have been made for the traditional Cheltenham Festival curtain-raiser, with this year’s renewal having the potential to be one of the most eagerly anticipated in several years.

The marginal favourite at this stage is Constitution Hill following his demolition job in the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown, while his stablemate Jonbon maintained his unbeaten record with a more workmanlike display at Haydock on Saturday.

Dysart Dynamo, meanwhile, has risen from relative obscurity to becoming a major player after his jaw-dropping recent victory in Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

Sir Gerhard, winner of last season’s Champion Bumper, is the biggest priced of the quartet at 7-1, despite his thoroughly impressive hurdling debut at Leopardstown over the Christmas period.