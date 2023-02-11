A leading staying hurdler in recent seasons, Philip Hobbs’ charge has won two of his three starts over fences this term, avenging a Newbury defeat the hooves of McFabolous in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton over Christmas.

“He won’t run before and we’re building things up again in the last few weeks” the trainer told ITV Racing.

“He’ll go straight there and hopefully he has a very decent chance. Last time at Kempton he was much more confident in his jumping than he was at Newbury the time before and the cheekpieces helped a lot.

“That experienced will have helped too and everything is going in the right direction.”