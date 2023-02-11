Sporting Life
Thyme Hill - straight to the Brown Advisory
Thyme Hill - straight to the Brown Advisory

Cheltenham Festival news: Thyme Hill on target for Brown Advisory

By David Ord
13:33 · SAT February 11, 2023

Thyme Hill remains firmly on course for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham.

A leading staying hurdler in recent seasons, Philip Hobbs’ charge has won two of his three starts over fences this term, avenging a Newbury defeat the hooves of McFabolous in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton over Christmas.

“He won’t run before and we’re building things up again in the last few weeks” the trainer told ITV Racing.

“He’ll go straight there and hopefully he has a very decent chance. Last time at Kempton he was much more confident in his jumping than he was at Newbury the time before and the cheekpieces helped a lot.

“That experienced will have helped too and everything is going in the right direction.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

