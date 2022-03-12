The Cheveley Park Stud-owned seven-year-old will be stepping up in trip for the Grade One feature having also been a leading fancy for the Sky Bet Supreme on the opening day of the meeting.

On Friday Richard Thompson of the owners had said: “We’re definitely leaning towards the Ballymore" and 24 hours later Matt Chapman said he had confirmed the plan to him on ITV Racing.

That would leave Dysart Dynamo and Kilcruit to lead the Willie Mullins team in the Sky Bet Supreme, final declarations for which will be available shortly after 10am on Sunday.

Sir Gerhard is now 4/5 (non-runner/no bet) for the Ballymore with Sky Bet and 8/11 at Betfair and Paddy Power.