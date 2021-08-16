Cheltenham Festival news: Shishkin undergoes wind surgery

The seven-year-old won all five starts over fences last year and is 2/1 with Betfair and Paddy Power for next year's Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase. Sky Bet are 7/4.

Writing in his Unibet blog, Henderson said: "Shishkin has recently undergone wind surgery owing to the fact that, after a routine scope, we were just concerned that it might, and I emphasise the word ‘might’, pose an issue later in the year so rather than take time out at a crucial stage we decided it would be prudent to act now rather than be forced to do it mid season if it happened to be necessary.

"It is a very routine procedure and nothing out of the ordinary so his training will have minimal distractions and the plan is very much to start off in the Tingle Creek at Sandown in December."