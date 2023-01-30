Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Ga Law (green) wears down French Dynamite in the Paddy Power Gold Cup
Ga Law (green) wears down French Dynamite in the Paddy Power Gold Cup

Cheltenham Festival news: Ryanair Chase remains on Morris’ radar for French Dynamite

By Sporting Life
11:30 · MON January 30, 2023

The Ryanair Chase remains a possibility for French Dynamite following his second in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles earlier this month.

Mouse Morris’ eight-year-old has enjoyed a good season to date, winning on his reappearance over hurdles and then going down by less than a length in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham in November.

He followed that by showing up well for a long way in the Savills Chase at Leapordstown over Christmas, before dropping back in trip to chase home Fakir d’Oudairies in Grade Two company most recently.

Having settled on the two-and-a-half-mile distance, it now appears that ground conditions could be the determining factor on whether Morris’ charge gets a shot at the Ryanair at the Cheltenham Festival – a race for which he is 25/1 in Sky Bet's non-runner no-bet market.

“I thought French Dynamite ran a cracker on difficult ground,” said Morris.

“He is a good ground horse and I think that distance (two and a half miles) is bang on.

"I have a plan if the ground is good and we’ll have to think about something like the Ryanair Chase, but will have a meeting first to decide."

Sky Bet - Cheltenham Festival odds

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING