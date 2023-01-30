Mouse Morris’ eight-year-old has enjoyed a good season to date, winning on his reappearance over hurdles and then going down by less than a length in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham in November.

He followed that by showing up well for a long way in the Savills Chase at Leapordstown over Christmas, before dropping back in trip to chase home Fakir d’Oudairies in Grade Two company most recently.

Having settled on the two-and-a-half-mile distance, it now appears that ground conditions could be the determining factor on whether Morris’ charge gets a shot at the Ryanair at the Cheltenham Festival – a race for which he is 25/1 in Sky Bet's non-runner no-bet market.

“I thought French Dynamite ran a cracker on difficult ground,” said Morris.

“He is a good ground horse and I think that distance (two and a half miles) is bang on.

"I have a plan if the ground is good and we’ll have to think about something like the Ryanair Chase, but will have a meeting first to decide."